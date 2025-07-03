Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho transfer updates as Man Utd ‘offered’ Juventus players ‘in exchange’

According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘offered’ at least two Juventus players ‘in exchange’ for Jadon Sancho.

United are trying to offload Sancho after Chelsea paid a £5million penalty not to sign him permanently for £25m following his loan spell during the 2024/25 season.

He has plenty of interest — mainly from abroad — but his £275,000-a-week wages are stalling transfer negotiations.

Fenerbahce had been linked, but that move has been ruled out. Italian giants Juventus and Napoli, as well as Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund, are all in the frame.

Sancho isn’t the only one available — United are also desperate to shift Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old is being considered by Barcelona and Bayern Munich and is valued at £40m, but like Sancho, his £315,000-a-week wages are a colossal stumbling block.

A report from the Daily Mail claims Rashford could leave on loan again after spending six months at Aston Villa, while Juventus’ efforts to sign Sancho include offering two players in a swap deal.

Journalist Chris Wheeler reports that Rashford’s camp have been in ‘talks’ with La Liga champions Barcelona, while the Old Lady ‘are unlikely to cover even half’ of Sancho’s salary.

To get around that issue, Juve ‘have offered several players in exchange, including Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic’.

United boss Ruben Amorim is chasing a new centre-forward and could be tempted by Vlahovic in a swap for Sancho, who clearly has no future at Old Trafford.

It’s also claimed that Dortmund are ‘considering’ Sancho as a replacement for Chelsea-bound winger Jamie Gittens.

Another player who appears to be on his way out is Alejandro Garnacho, who is attracting interest from Serie A champions Napoli.

Garnacho is seen as United’s ‘best chance of a big transfer fee’ this summer, after Bruno Fernandes turned down Al Hilal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer team have set an ambitious £60m asking price for the Argentina winger. Napoli are described as ‘long-time admirers’, while ‘Chelsea are one of three Premier League clubs showing an interest after Spurs also enquired in January’.

There are also updates on the futures of Antony and Tyrell Malacia:

Antony rediscovered his form on loan at Real Betis and wants to join the Seville club permanently. However, it might be another loan with an obligation to buy and United want more than Betis are currently offering – believed to be around £30m – for a player who cost £86m from Ajax three years ago. Malacia is also back at United after PSV Eindhoven decided not to make his loan move permanent for £8.3m, but he is unlikely to figure in Amorim’s plans.

All of these players are due back for pre-season training on Monday, but shifting them won’t be easy — especially after Amorim made it clear he wants Rashford and Garnacho to leave.

