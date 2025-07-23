Rashford addresses ‘the situation’ at Man Utd and reveals ‘key reason’ for Barcelona move

Marcus Rashford says he already “feels at home” in Barcelona after his loan switch was confirmed on Wednesday and also addressed ‘the situation’ at Manchester United.

Rashford has joined on an initial 12-month loan from Manchester United, with the Catalan giants holding the option of signing him on a permanent basis for £30.3m (35m euros) in 2026.

Barcelona will cover the entirety of Rashford’s wages during his time at the club after the forward agreed to take a pay cut, with United set to save around £15m with him removed from the wage bill.

“I feel at home here; it’s a very family-oriented club,” Rashford said at his unveiling. “I always try to make decisive, quick, and dynamic moves, and I’ve always loved good football. That’s why, since I was little, I’ve loved watching Barca, just like all football fans.

“They won a ton of titles last year, and I can see they’re ambitious to win more this year, very excited. I think it’s a club every player wants to play for. They’ve made me feel at home in these first few hours; everyone has made me feel very comfortable.

“One of the key reasons for me coming here was him (Hansi Flick), the conversation I had with him was very positive.

“I’m eager to get started and learn from the ‘Barca method.’ He’s one of the great coaches. Last season, he did an incredible job with a young team, with many successes.

“I thank the fans for the welcome and hope you enjoy it. It’s my first time here, and the first game will be a special moment.”

Rashford hasn’t played for Manchester United since last December after being dropped by manager Ruben Amorin for the Manchester derby over what the Portuguese boss claimed to be a lack of effort in training.

The England international spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa, and looked to be back close to his best with four goals and six assists in 17 appearances for the Villans.

Asked about leaving United, Rashford added: “The situation with United is the club is in a period of change and they have been for a while. So I don’t have anything bad to say about Manchester United… I wish them all the best and hope they are successful in the future.”

The 27-year-old trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday and is expected to be included in the squad that travels to Japan for a pre-season tour of Asia on Thursday.