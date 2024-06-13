Arsenal transfer will ‘interest’ Man Utd man seeking ‘new challenge’ with Arteta to ‘resurrect his career’

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes misfiring Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford would be a “great signing” for the Gunners.

The Gunners are in the market for a new striker and have been linked with Rashford, though the chances of this signing coming to fruition feel pretty slim.

The 26-year-old’s long-term future at Old Trafford has been called into question after a disappointing 2023/24 campaign which saw him miss out on the England squad for Euro 2024.

Mikel Arteta could always work his magic on Rashford and help him rediscover the form we saw in 22/23 but Man Utd will surely ask for a huge fee if a Premier League rival comes calling.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour believes the Spanish manager could bring the best out of Rashford – who “needs a new challenge”.

Parlour said (quotes via TheAFCNewsroom): “I think if Mikel Arteta feels Rashford can fit into his plans then he would be a great signing for Arsenal. It seems evident that Rashford needs a new challenge as he hasn’t been firing for Manchester United of late.

“He can fit well into the Arsenal side on the left or even through the middle.

“He is still young, and I believe he has that hunger to succeed and the challenge of Arsenal and pushing for the title, should interest him.

“It does also depend on FFP as Arsenal would have to let a couple of players leave which could be [Emile] Smith Rowe or [Reiss] Nelson, if Rashford was to be the player Arteta chose to chase for signature.

“Rashford has always played well against Arsenal and a new challenge can be exactly what he needs to resurrect his career. We’ve seen it before that players need a change of environment.”

Whether it is Rashford or someone else, Parlour believes a new striker must be Arsenal’s “priority” in the summer transfer window.

“I think Arsenal need to get a number 9 this summer, for sure,” he said. I trust Edu and Mikel to secure the right player in this position which will benefit the squad and take Arsenal onwards.

“[Kai] Havertz has done a great job, but reinforcements in this position is key. Given FFP, Arsenal may have to sell Smith Rowe or Nelson to raise money, but this position would be a priority for me.

“Outside of this, if [Thomas] Partey leaves, then an efficient centre midfielder to work well with Rice is also important. Defensively, [Jurrien] Timber is set to be back and can be a massive asset for Arsenal.”

Arteta is also reportedly targeting a new midfielder and Parlour was asked about reported interest in Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, who he does not believe would be the right fit at the Emirates.

“I like him as a player, he is very strong and has been a big part in the improvement that Newcastle have made under Eddie Howe,” he said.

“I’m not sure he fits into the Arsenal team as we have Declan Rice and Guimaraes is that little bit more offensive than where Arsenal needs to strengthen.

“If Partey moves on then Arsenal may go for a more efficient player than Guimaraes, so I’m not 100 per cent sure Arteta will look to pursue him. Personality wise, he will also need to fit into the dynamic of the squad.”

