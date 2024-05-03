Marcus Rashford is not interested in leaving Manchester United because “he’s worried about what’s outside of Manchester”, according to Paul Parker.

It has been a difficult season for Rashford, who has eight goals and five assists in 40 matches across all competitions this term.

His poor form is especially disappointing given his incredible performances in 2022/23.

Last term, which was Erik ten Hag’s first as manager, Rashford scored 30 goals and made 10 assists in 56 matches as Manchester United won the Carabao Cup, reached the final of the FA Cup, and finished third in the Premier League.

Whenever his form dips, the 26-year-old seems to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and rumours have been ramping up in recent weeks.

It has been reported this week that Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are the Red Devils’ only untouchable players, with every other player essentially available for the right price.

Rashford is one of those players, though you have to feel that the club would be reluctant to see him depart and will want an eye-watering offer to sanction the sale.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are a team that has frequently been linked with the England international and with Kylian Mbappe leaving this summer, they will be in the market for a goalscoring inside forward who predominantly plays on the left.

Rashford fits the bill and has shown he can be unplayable at times.

Marcus Rashford ‘worried about’ PSG transfer – Ex-Man Utd man

However, former Manchester United defender Parker – who is certainly not Rashford’s biggest fan – is not convinced PSG is a good option for the player, who “needs to show why he wants to stay” at the club.

“I don’t think Rashford going to PSG would be a good move and PSG have come away from spending silly money and bringing in outside superstars,” Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk.

“We saw that when Neymar and [Lionel] Messi left the club and they haven’t returned to that path since.

“They want to buy younger players, homegrown and be the national team or or the second national team being in Paris.

“I don’t think Rashford wants to leave United because he’s worried about what’s outside of Manchester.

“All we’ve seen from Rashford is words. He needs to show why he wants to stay at United.”

Parker added that Rashford should be playing to his strengths if he wants to end his Old Trafford struggles.

“Life and football is about action and he needs better people working for him,” he continued.

“Someone that will say no rather than yes men. He needs football people around him. People understand that football is about commitment and having the right attitude.

“He needs to look in the mirror and ask himself if he can give more to the team.

“He doesn’t seem to know what his strengths are. He tries to dribble past four players and it’s not his strength. Dribbling is not his strength.

“His strength is that he’s a strong runner, a good athlete and (should) use that to his advantage. That will create space for him to get one vs ones where he can use his pace and a bit of ability.”

