Marcus Rashford could have picked the right club in Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford has been told “it’s last chance saloon” for him at Aston Villa after leaving Manchester United on loan for the rest of the season.

Rashford left Man Utd for Aston Villa last week after holding talks with Barcelona and AC Milan in the January transfer window.

A transfer abroad failed to materialise and the England international will look to get his career back on track under Unai Emery.

Game time should not be hard to come by after Emery’s side sold Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer thinks Rashford was correct to leave the Red Devils but the player has been warned that Emery “won’t take any passengers”.

“Marcus Rashford leaving Man United was the best option for all parties,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I know it’s only a loan but he’s now got a chance to start his career again because he’s been miles off it, and has had a few managers criticise him, they’ve said he’s had the wrong attitude, so he’s now got a chance to start again.

“He has to start again because there’s no doubt a talent is there but it’s a talent that has been wasted for the last few years and a football career is short, so to waste a few years is terrible really.

“Now he’s got his fresh start, we’ve got to see the energy, the love and all those things that we saw when he hit 30 goals.

“I’m not sure if it can be classed as an achievement but the main thing is Rashford has got to get back to what he was. He has to get back to showing everyone that he loves the game of football and he wants to be part of a successful Aston Villa team.

“Unai Emery won’t take any passengers so it’s the last chance saloon for Rashford to prove to himself that he still loves and wants to be in the game of football.”

Shearer continued: “This was a young guy who could sit down with Prime Ministers, but it’s all gone wrong.

“He’s had more than one manager question his attitude and this one has basically had enough of him and wanted him out because he didn’t feel that Marcus was right for his team – and you’ve got the right to do that as a manager.

“It’s all down to him. He doesn’t want to play down the middle, I think he’s said that himself. He feels as if he’s better on the left-hand side which is where I suspect he’ll play.

“We don’t know how long Ollie Watkins is out for but they’ve also now signed Marco Asensio so they have a couple of options in forward areas now.”

