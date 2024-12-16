Marcus Rashford has been branded “an utter embarrassment to himself and Manchester United” over his social media post after the Red Devils beat Manchester City at the Etihad.

Rashford watched his side score two late goals to turn the Manchester derby on its head having been dropped by new manager Ruben Amorim, along with Alejandro Garnacho, who was also left out of the matchday squad.

Amad Diallo was the star of the show, winning the penalty which was converted by Bruno Fernandes for the equaliser after Josko Gvardiol had given Pep Guardiola’s side the lead, before taking a delightful touch past Ederson and squeezing the ball in from a tight angle to secure all three points.

Rashford took to Instagram to make clear his delight over United’s win, writing ‘Yesssssss! Love it lads’ along with two heart emojis.

Hard to find fault with that, surely? Not if you’re ESPN’s Craig Burley, who is very, very angry man.

He told ESPN FC: “For Rashford to be posting on his Instagram while his colleagues are out there, grafting to get a victory, when he is not there because his attitude allegedly, among other things, is not good enough

“He is frankly a joke. He should not be anywhere near social media. He should have kept his head down, embarrassed that he was not at the Etihad to help.

“One of the worst things that could have happened to Man United in the last two to three years was Rashford having a magnificent season a couple of years ago, and United had to give him a new contract because they were in a corner.

“I have played against some of the best players that have ever played at United. When they get a new contract, they push to be even better. But Rashford, he got this new bumper contract and does not care.

“To sit there and post on social media when you have been embarrassed by the manager who does not like what he is seeing. He is an utter embarrassment to himself and his football club.”

Roy Keane was slightly cooler in his assessment of the situation, claiming Rashford should be considering a move away from the club.

He told Sky Sports: “We need to see how they react to this big disappointment of being left out of the squad in a big game – a big call from the manager… he’s putting a marker down to these players.

“I feel probably a move for Marcus definitely would suit the player.

“He’s been at the club a long time, a new challenge (would be good).”

Keane added: “Whatever the talent, at a big club if your attitude is not right and his certainly hasn’t been great recently…Sometimes it’s good to part ways.”