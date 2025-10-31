Marcus Rashford has been impressing on the pitch for Barcelona but one of his teammates believes there’s more to come on the basis of his “magic” in training.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Catalan giants having a £26m option to make the deal permanent next summer.

After falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim, who claimed in January that he would rather play his goalkeeper coach than Rashford, Man Utd sent him on loan to Aston Villa for the second part of last season.

Rashford got off to a slow start at Barcelona with rumours that they could terminate the deal early but now looks to have found his groove for the La Liga side.

After his five goals and seven assists in his last ten games for the Catalans, teammates Wojciech Szczesny was asked for his take on his impact so far this season.

“He’s an excellent player, I love him a lot,” he stated. “Direct in his play, attacks with speed, and he’s contributed to a lot of goals.

“I think he’s a complete player, and I remember him since he was 18 or 19 in the Premier League. I knew he was special back then.”

He added: “He has fewer goals than he deserves, because in training, when he’s having a good day, you can’t stop him. If he shows that magical right foot more in matches, he’ll be very dangerous.”

His performances are surely set to see Barcelona take up their £26m option and Rashford – having pushed so hard for this initial loan move to the Nou Camp – is desperate for the move to be made permanent.

When asked if he wants to stay at Barcelona, Rashford told ESPN: “Oh yeah, for sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player is an honour.”

Rashford added: “It was so many years in one place. People forget this, but 24 years, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United.

“So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and yeah, I’m enjoying everything.”