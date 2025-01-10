Rashford transfer: AC Milan take €25m stride towards Man Utd deal as ‘main man’ sales pitch revealed

AC Milan have taken a significant step towards beating rival suitors to the loan signing of Marcus Rashford this month.

Rashford wants out of Old Trafford having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month, but options are thin on the ground thanks to his £300,000 per week wages and his lack of interest in a move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey.

Talks have reportedly been held with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, while negotiations with Milan are supposedly more advanced.

A report on Thursday revealed that West Ham have also been asked to be ‘kept informed of Rashford’s situation’ after Graham Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager ‘but know he is more likely to join a top European side’.

A sticking point for Milan could be their unwillingness to stump up more than half of Rashford’s £300,000-a-week wages, though that will be a problem no matter which club approaches United this month, with the Red Devils likely having to accept they will need to subsidise the move.

Anyway, reports in Italy claim Milan have pushed for the exit of Noah Okafor – who’s heading to RB Leipzig on loan – ‘to allow them to go all in for Rashford’.

On Okafor’s loan, Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: RB Leipzig and AC Milan have agreed on loan deal for Noah Okafor plus buy option clause worth over €25m.

‘Loan with salary covered by Leipzig, buy option clause not mandatory — around €25/28m based on several factors. Travel and medical scheduled tomorrow.’

In allowing the left winger to leave they’re opening up a spot in the squad for the Rashford, who – according to Sky Sports – has been told by the Milan bosses that ‘you’re going to be the main man and we’ll build the team around you’.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Man Utd, Accrington, Kinsky, Guardiola, Bayern Munich

👉 Man Utd ‘consider £40m offer’ for Arsenal target despite Amad contract extension

👉 Liverpool forward ‘considered’ to ‘replace’ hijacked Man Utd transfer target amid Rashford swap ‘talks’

Former Roma star Antonio Cassano says he “goes crazy for” Rashford, who would be a “fantastic” signing for any Serie A club.

“We are talking about a fantastic player; I go crazy for him,” he said, as per TuttoMercatoWeb.

“One and a half years ago, not three or five, he had finished the season with 28 goals playing as an attacking winger.

“But something has broken at Manchester United, first with Ten Hag and especially with Amorim.

“The problem is that he earns €12m per season. Who can afford him in Italy? Nobody can.

“He would be fantastic for Milan and Juventus, but I don’t think he can join our league.”