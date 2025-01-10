AS Monaco are reportedly ready to ‘offer an escape route’ for ostracised Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with Barcelona.

The French side have emerged as a surprise option for Rashford, who is available this month.

A loan departure is the most likely outcome given his £325,000-a-week salary and reported £50million asking price.

Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old, while Arsenal have also been linked having made a ‘phone call’. He has also rejected advances from Saudi Arabia.

Reports in Spain claimed on Friday that Rashford’s representatives had an ‘informal meeting’ with Barcelona director Deco, with the Catalan giants now a ‘serious option’ this month.

The England winger quickly fell out of favour under new Man United head coach Ruben Amorim and has not played since the Europa League win at Viktoria Plzen on December 12, three days before he and Alejandro Garnacho were omitted from the squad to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

His wages are a big stumbling block for interested clubs, however, The Telegraph report that Monaco have offered him ‘an escape route’.

The report from Mike McGrath says the Ligue Un club have added Rashford to their ‘shortlist’ and can offer a ‘realistic package’ to sign him from Man United.

Monaco are currently third in the French top flight and in the Champions League play-off places and believe the signing of Rashford ‘can help them challenge for silverware this season’.

Adi Hutter’s side are close to signing ex-Arsenal striker Mika Biereth from Sturm Graz and are also in the market for a wide forward, with Rashford’s availability appealing to them.

It is noted that Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Maynard, has been in Italy this week to have ‘exploratory talks’ with Juventus and Milan but the winger’s wages are a ‘potential stumbling block’ and there is ‘uncertainty over how much of Rashford’s wages Milan could cover’.

Meanwhile, Juventus are ‘more interested’ in Red Devils team-mate Joshua Zirkzee, who thrived under head coach Thiago Motta at Bologna last season.

The report adds that United could sanction a ‘reluctant’ Kobbie Mainoo sale amid ‘the financial pressures facing the club’.

Mainoo and United have hit a wall in contract negotiations so the club are deciding to ‘keep an open mind over sales’, including their academy graduate.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Arsenal, Amorim told a press conference: “Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players that we build for this club but we know the position the club is in at the moment.

“We will see. But I’m very happy. I really like the players, especially the guys from the academy.

“My players are always my favourites. I really love my players, I want to keep my players, especially the talented ones.

“It’s a special moment in this club, it’s a hard moment, I am really happy with Kobbie, he is improving and also with Garna [Alejandro Garnacho].”