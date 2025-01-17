Rashford: Euro giants ‘push’ for Man Utd star as Ten Hag reunion on the cards with boss on the brink

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford may soon have Erik ten Hag as his manager again as consecutive defeats for Borussia Dortmund could lead to their reunion.

Rashford wants out of Old Trafford having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month, and several top European sides have been credited with interest in the United forward.

Premier League trio West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been linked with Rashford, but a move to a Premier League rival has reportedly been blocked by Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, while Juventus, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are also thought to be keen on the England international.

Reports on Thursday claimed German giants Dortmund have stepped up their interest in Rashford and could make a bid to sign him on loan in the coming days.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg says Die Schwarzgelben sporting director Sebastian Kehl and head coach Nuri Sahin are ‘pushing’ to land the 27-year-old.

Plettenberg says ‘new talks have taken place’ but Italian giants Milan ‘are also very concrete in their interest’.

The transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Sebastian Kehl and Nuri Sahin are now pushing to sign Marcus Rashford!

‘New talks have taken place, with Borussia Dortmund aiming to secure him on loan.

‘The decision to pursue Rashford was made after Friday’s defeat, as exclusively revealed.

‘However, AC Milan are also very concrete in their interest and are actively trying to secure a deal themselves.’

German outlet BILD claimed on Thursday that Dortmund are considering signing Rashford from Man Utd permanently.

It is said that the Bundesliga side ‘urgently’ need to sign players in the winter transfer window having lost their last two matches, most recently falling 4-2 to relegation-threatened Holsten Kiel.

Dortmund could do with forward reinforcements after selling Donnell Malen to Aston Villa for €30m, while Plettenberg also reports that young Englishman Jamie Gittens is a ‘top target’ for Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich in the summer.

Their ‘secret transfer plans’ are revealed by BILD, who claim ‘there is a Rashford turnaround’, with ‘the coming transfer days at BVB’ expected to be ‘hot’.

The move may well be appealing to Rashford on the back of Jadon Sancho leaving United for Dortmund and rediscovering his form, though we’re not sure how he’ll feel about the prospect of working under Ten Hag again.

The former United boss – sacked by the Red Devils under three months ago – is currently working as a ‘shadow coach’ at Dortmund, and as head coach Nuri Sahin comes under increasing pressure, there are suggestions that Ten Hag may soon take the reins.

Sky Germany claim Ten Hag has a ‘very good’ relationship with Dortmund advisor and former captain Matthias Sammer, adding fuel to speculation that he could end up being Sahin’s replacement with the team currently tenth in the Bundesliga, 17 points adrift of league leaders Bayern.

Rashford enjoyed his best ever season under Ten Hag, scoring 30 goals in the Dutchman’s first campaign in charge, but has struggled since.