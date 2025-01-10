Rashford transfer: Spurs enter race for ‘bang average’ Man Utd star in Postecoglou push

Tottenham are reportedly now among a number of clubs interested in signing Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United this winter.

Rashford wants out of Old Trafford having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month, but options are thin on the ground thanks to his £300,000 per week wages and his lack of interest in a move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey.

Talks have reportedly been held with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, while negotiations with Milan are supposedly more advanced.

A report on Thursday revealed that West Ham have also been asked to be ‘kept informed of Rashford’s situation’ after Graham Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager ‘but know he is more likely to join a top European side’.

A sticking point for Milan could be their unwillingness to stump up more than half of Rashford’s £300,000-a-week wages, and that’s also sure to be a problem for Tottenham and their penny-pinching chairman Daniel Levy.

The Daily Mail claim ‘Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking options and rescue their season despite being the second-top scorers in the Premier League’ and have therefore joined the clubs vying to sign Rashford this month.

The report claims manager Ange Postecoglou is pushing for the club to sign new forwards amid the conceding form of captain Son Heung-min and the injury problems for Richarlison and summer signing Wilson Odobert.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Man Utd, Accrington, Kinsky, Guardiola, Bayern Munich

👉 Man Utd ‘consider £40m offer’ for Arsenal target despite Amad contract extension

👉 Liverpool forward ‘considered’ to ‘replace’ hijacked Man Utd transfer target amid Rashford swap ‘talks’

Spurs hero Chris Waddle has warned his former side against a move for Rashford, questioning the “desire” of the England international, who’s been “bang average” for the last season-and-a-half.

Waddle told Prime Casino: “There’s a lot of mind games going on with Marcus Rashford. I think there are a lot of doubts about his desire, his passion and his ambition.

“If he went to Tottenham and the fans were singing his name, would he be happy with that and think, ‘That’s it, I’ve arrived, I don’t need to do that anymore.’

“Whoever gets him, they’re going to get a player for six months. After that, can he keep that appetite and hunger to go on? Can he prove to everybody he should be playing left wing for England? To do that, he needs to be playing week in, week out for his club side.

“What is he doing at the minute? They said he was ill for the Liverpool game, not in the squad. No disrespect, but he’s not young anymore. People keep talking as if he was 21. He’s not.

“He’s had an in and out career. We all know he’s got ability, but we’ve seen this story with so many players before. Players like Dele Alli, Ross Barkley they come on the scene, burn brightly and then disappear. Both of those players were talked as world-beaters when they were younger, and they couldn’t do it over the curse of their careers. There are so many players who were tipped to become the next big thing, and it didn’t happen for them. The only person that can change it is Marcus Rashford.

“I expect him to move on. He needs to move on from Manchester United. Whether it’s a loan until the end of the season, whether it’s permanent, he must think to himself, ‘I’ve got to get away. I’m wasting time, I need to get in the England squad, I need to be playing, and I want to show everybody how good I can be.’ He had that season where he scored loads of goals, but that is becoming a distant memory. He’s been bang average since.”