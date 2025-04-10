Marcus Rashford endured a ‘very difficult’ match against Paris Saint-Germain according to the French media as the ‘clumsy’ 3/10 Aston Villa forward is told to “get rid of the ego stuff”.

Rashford started up front for the Villans in the Parcs des Princes, had no shots, just two touches in the opposition box and completed one of three dribbles on the night.

He cut an isolated figure for much of the game as PSG dominated possession, but managed to get Villa up the pitch on a couple of occasions with his direct running, and played a key part in the opening goal, playing a perfectly-weighted pass for the on-rushing Youri Tielemans ahead of the Belgian’s pass across the six-yard box for goalscorer Morgan Rogers.

It was far from his best display but perhaps not one worthy of the 3/10 score awarded to him by France’s 90min.

They wrote: ‘Unavailable for 25 minutes, the English striker had a strange start. His team suffered waves of Parisian attacks, his contribution was less.

‘It was as the match progressed that he finally showed himself, in what the Villans master best: quick transitions.

‘Initially somewhat clumsy, he managed several important technical moves. On a long ball from Rogers, he took advantage of a misjudgment from Beraldo to rush into the box and send a back pass that was ultimately cleared by the Parisian defense.

‘His second half was not very noticeable, far from it, the English striker was isolated and not very successful in his choices with the ball at his feet.’

Footmercato weren’t quite so harsh, giving Rashford a 4.5/10 after a ‘very difficult’ match.

They wrote: ‘The Englishman touched his first ball in the Parisian camp in the 22nd minute, as a symbol of his very difficult match.

‘He was, however, an important relay on the goal action, on which he launched Tielemans in the surface, but that was about all he could offer.

‘Replaced by Watkins, who did not even see the color of the ball for almost ten minutes before a pass applied to Rogers.’

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha says he would like to see him back at Old Trafford, but insisted he must “ged rid of all of this ego stuff” if he’s to return to play under Ruben Amorim.

“I think he can go back to Manchester United, but he needs to change his personality and mindset,” Saha said. “He has proved on the pitch what a top player he is, but all of this ego stuff he has to get rid of – it’s as simple as that.

“If you want to destroy defences and help the team be successful, you have to do it in so many different ways. It’s not about his teammates or the manager, it’s about him and until his attitude changes we won’t see the real Marcus Rashford.

“I, like many, am a big fan and was really upset when he left Manchester United because of the reasons for it breaking down at Old Trafford, but especially more the way he is performing at Aston Villa. He has no excuses. It’s not about people, tactics or connections with the fans and it’s ‘b***s***’ for me anyone who says it is. It’s his job to find solutions and adapt.

“I do believe he can do it and if he decides to do it, I genuinely think he can do it anywhere in the world.”