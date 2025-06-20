Marcus Rashford could yet reportedly sign with Aston Villa, as he and the club were ‘happy’ with the signing and there are two deals in the works which could prompt the transfer.

Rashford left Manchester United on loan in January to sign with Villa. He’d been left out of Ruben Amorim’s United squads on multiple occasions, showing his immediate future was not to be at Old Trafford.

Villa benefitted from that, seeing Rashford score four goals and assist six more in all competitions for them.

They had an option to sign him permanently for £40million, and while they seemed to enjoy his services, it was unclear if that would be exercised, given it looks like Rashford would rather head to Barcelona.

There have been multiple reports regarding a potential move to Barca, but it seems very unlikely that Rashford will be signed there now, as there’s optimism over a move for Spanish winger Nico Williams after he agreed personal terms with the club.

TBRFootball suggests there remains interest in Rashford from Villa, and they’ve been boosted by the developments at Barca.

The potential of Emi Martinez moving to Manchester United could also pave the way for Rashford’s move from Old Trafford to Villa.

The Villa goalkeeper is currently being heavily linked with a move to United, and it’s been suggested that he’s eager to move there.

It’s recently been suggested that Martinez wants to leave Villa, and there’s been ‘positive feedback’ over a move to United, if Andre Onana departs.

MORE ON ASTON VILLA FROM F365:

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Premier League record signings edition

👉 Vardy to Man Utd, Eriksen to Everton: Premier League free agents reassigned

👉 Leeds told to pay ‘record’ fee to sign PL striker; given ‘solution’ for shock move to sign ex-Villa star

It has been suggested that Martinez will command a £40million fee if he’s to leave Villa, and that’s the same fee that Rashford will go for.

As such, TBRFootball’s report suggests a swap deal could be on the cards. United clearly don’t see a future with Rashford in their squad, while it’s believed Martinez is ready to move onto pastures new, so that could be the best way for each party to get what they want.

That will of course leave the Villans in need of signing a new goalkeeper, but it looks at the minute like that is going to be the case anyway, so if they are resigned to losing Martinez, they might as well get Rashford – a man who starred for them in a short period last season – in for him.

READ MORE: Ranking likelihood of Marcus Rashford’s transfer options as he nears Man Utd exit door