Marcus Rashford: West Ham emerge as contenders for Man Utd star as £150k obstacle revealed

Marcus Rashford may be offered the chance to remain in the Premier League as West Ham have emerged as shock contenders for his services in January following the appointment of Graham Potter.

Rashford wants out of Old Trafford having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month, but options are thin on the ground thanks to his £300,000 per week wages and his lack of interest in a move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed on Tuesday that Rashford is a ‘big priority’ for AC Milan, who have ‘proposed a loan with an option to buy’.

Reports claimed fellow Serie A side Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, were also in the running, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano dismissed those claims before naming Juventus and Borussia Dortmund as the other European sides joining Milan in holding talks over a move for the England international.

It’s thought Rashford is keen on a move to Milan, but should he want to remain in the Premier League, West Ham are thought to be interested.

talkSPORT claim the Hammers – who sacked Julen Lopetegui and replaced him with Potter on Wednesday – ‘have asked to be kept informed on Rashford’s situation’.

‘West Ham would consider a loan move for Rashford but know he is more likely to join a top European side’, the report adds, with United now said to be ‘resigned to the fact they cannot sell Rashford this month and a loan deal is their only option’.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Kobbie Mainoo leads the Premier League’s underpaid army

👉 Kobbie Mainoo to Chelsea? Man Utd fans would rather take PSR hit

👉 Manchester United flop among five summer transfers clubs are already desperate to sell

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the London Stadium.

“Very excited, very proud day to be head coach of this amazing club,” he said in his debut press conference.

“It’s a big tradition, big history, big expectation. A big challenge. It’s a bit like Christmas for the adults.

“Excited, not the best of sleeps last night just from excitement. Really looking forward to meeting the players, meeting our supporters and getting going.”

Rashford would follow Aaron Wan-Bissaka in swapping United for West Ham after the full-back completed a move in the summer, and the forward may well be tempted by the move after fellow academy graduate Jesse Lingered previously enjoyed a loan from United for the second half of the 2020/2021 season.

Lingard got nine goals and four assists in 16 appearances under David Moyes.

According to The Times a sticking point for Milan is their reticence to pay more than half of Rashford’s wages, which may give West Ham the edge in negotiations with United as they agreed to cover Lingard’s salary in its entirety.

But he was on £120,000-a-week compared to Rashford’s mammoth £300,000, and United may well need to accept that they will have to pay a sizeable chunk of their wantaway forward’s wage if they’re to get him out the door this month.