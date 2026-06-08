Marcus Rashford to Bayern Munich ‘pending’ as transfer intent ‘made known’ to Man Utd

Bayern Munich have agreed to pay the £26m Manchester United want for Marcus Rashford after club-to-club talks with the transfer ‘pending’.

Rashford got 14 goals and 14 assists in an impressive season-long loan at Barcelona last season but the Catalans are refusing to take up the £26m option to sign the 28-year-old permanently after signing compatriot Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for £70m.

The La Liga side have until June 15 to trigger that option but have shown no indication they will do so as reports claim they either want another loan deal or for the price to be reduced to keep Rashford after the World Cup.

United could now have another solution to Rashford’s future this summer with The Sun claiming that Bayern Munich are ‘willing to match’ the Red Devils’ £34.5m valuation of the England international.

That report claimed his huge salary – around £300,000 per week – is ‘proving to be the biggest stumbling block in finding him a new club’ with Bayern Munich not having the ‘same enthusiasm’ for paying Rashford’s wages.

It is understood that Bayern Munich are ‘hesitating to pay those wages given that Rashford would not be a guaranteed starter at the Allianz Arena’ with Luis Diaz likely to start ahead of the United forward.

Spanish outlet MARCA now claim – as previously reported – that Rashford is ‘willing to lower his salary’ to secure a transfer, though specifically in reference to his desired stay with Barcelona.

They have also confirmed that Bayern are ‘willing to pay’ the £26m United want for Rashford – they’re ‘bidding heavily’ on the winger – and that has ‘already been made known to United’.

The move is ‘pending whether Barcelona executes the purchase option’ and although reports in Germany have claimed Bayern have ‘even been in contact with the players environment’, MARCA claim that suggestion is wide of the mark and that ‘if there was, the answer would be clear: Rashford doesn’t want to know anything about any team’.

The report adds:

‘His determination to continue at the Spotify Camp Nou is total, as is his commitment to Hansi Flick’s team. ‘Rashford will exhaust, as he has transferred to the parties involved, all the options at his disposal to continue at Barça, either as a loan, as he has played this season 25-26, or as a transferred. He is willing to lower his salary and resign. And until the option of continuing at the Spotify Camp Nou is totally ruled out, it is not considered to link with any other team.’

Gordon’s Rashford chat

Given Gordon has been signed to play in Rashford’s position on the left wing at Barcelona, the atmosphere could have been tense when the pair arrived in America for Three Lions duty, but the former Newcastle star insists “very caring” Rashford has just filled him in on what he can expect at Barcelona ahead of the World Cup

Gordon told talkSPORT: “He was just telling me how good the lads are there, the team spirit that they have, which I heard already from the people in Barca.

“So I’m really looking forward to joining up with them. He was also telling me about the city, places to live.

“He’s a lovely guy, very caring. So he was just giving me a bit of information.”