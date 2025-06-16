Buyer ’emerges’ for Rasmus Hojlund with Man Utd transfer decision made on ‘fundamental’ star
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could be on the move in the transfer window and another Serie A club has ’emerged’ as an potential destination, according to reports in Italy.
United have already added Matheus Cunha to their attacking ranks, with Bryan Mbeumo still a potential target and the club evidently keen to bring in another proven striker.
Selling Hojlund would help speed that process along and would be seen as a positive outcome after the 22-year-old’s two frustrating seasons at Old Trafford.
The Dane has been unable to find his best form consistently in a United shirt but remains a tempting proposition for clubs in Italy, where his nine Serie A goals and all-round forward play for Atalanta persuaded United to commit a reported £64m fee to sign him.
Hojlund is widely believed to be a possible target for Turin giants Juventus but Gazzetta dello Sport now reports that Champions League finalists and Serie A runners-up Inter Milan want him too.
“[Hojlund] he is ahead of everyone in the club’s preferences for the attack of the future: there is finally room for an investment up front,” writes Filippo Conticello.
“[Cristian] Chivu is confident in a quality addition to the department: a striker with international experience, who can stand worthily alongside Lautaro [Martinez] and [Marcus] Thuram and not be considered just the first of the reserves.”
Hojlund has informed Inter that he’s keen on a move, reports Conticello, but the initial agreement might have to be a loan for the striker, with United demanding €45m to prise him away on a permanent basis.
Corriere dello Sport reports that one decision has already been made amid the comings and potential goings at Old Trafford, reporting that the Red Devils “consider [Joshua] Zirkzee’s presence fundamental” and will not be selling him this summer.
The 24-year-old only managed three goals in his first Premier League season but is regarded as a player around whom Ruben Amorim can build a competent attack with Cunha in tow.
But Hojlund, who scored ten league goals in his first season but only four in 2024-25, has evidently been deemed surplus to requirements as the Europa League finalists work to get their fortunes back on track next season.
Hojlund earned his previous move to Serie A with a more prolific spell with Sturm Graz but goals are just one measure of his game.
However, a dwindling return from one season to the next in England, coupled with a number of squandered chances as an inability to match Zirkzee’s knack for finding a way in the biggest moments, has marked out Hojlund as a player United should look to move on with an eye on an improved future.
A return to blue and black stripes, albeit of a slightly different flavour, might do all parties the world of good.