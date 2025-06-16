Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could be on the move in the transfer window and another Serie A club has ’emerged’ as an potential destination, according to reports in Italy.

United have already added Matheus Cunha to their attacking ranks, with Bryan Mbeumo still a potential target and the club evidently keen to bring in another proven striker.

Selling Hojlund would help speed that process along and would be seen as a positive outcome after the 22-year-old’s two frustrating seasons at Old Trafford.

The Dane has been unable to find his best form consistently in a United shirt but remains a tempting proposition for clubs in Italy, where his nine Serie A goals and all-round forward play for Atalanta persuaded United to commit a reported £64m fee to sign him.

Hojlund is widely believed to be a possible target for Turin giants Juventus but Gazzetta dello Sport now reports that Champions League finalists and Serie A runners-up Inter Milan want him too.

“[Hojlund] he is ahead of everyone in the club’s preferences for the attack of the future: there is finally room for an investment up front,” writes Filippo Conticello.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘initiate’ direct talks for PL goalkeeper as ‘agreement’ kills Barcelona deal

👉 Man Utd ready to ‘abandon’ transfer for one reason after Spurs ‘hijack’ with two PL alternatives named

👉 Man Utd ‘offered’ ex-Aston Villa star in ‘swap deal’ as Romano comments on ‘smart move’

“[Cristian] Chivu is confident in a quality addition to the department: a striker with international experience, who can stand worthily alongside Lautaro [Martinez] and [Marcus] Thuram and not be considered just the first of the reserves.”

Hojlund has informed Inter that he’s keen on a move, reports Conticello, but the initial agreement might have to be a loan for the striker, with United demanding €45m to prise him away on a permanent basis.

Corriere dello Sport reports that one decision has already been made amid the comings and potential goings at Old Trafford, reporting that the Red Devils “consider [Joshua] Zirkzee’s presence fundamental” and will not be selling him this summer.

The 24-year-old only managed three goals in his first Premier League season but is regarded as a player around whom Ruben Amorim can build a competent attack with Cunha in tow.

But Hojlund, who scored ten league goals in his first season but only four in 2024-25, has evidently been deemed surplus to requirements as the Europa League finalists work to get their fortunes back on track next season.

Hojlund earned his previous move to Serie A with a more prolific spell with Sturm Graz but goals are just one measure of his game.

However, a dwindling return from one season to the next in England, coupled with a number of squandered chances as an inability to match Zirkzee’s knack for finding a way in the biggest moments, has marked out Hojlund as a player United should look to move on with an eye on an improved future.

A return to blue and black stripes, albeit of a slightly different flavour, might do all parties the world of good.