Rasmus Hojlund has been criticised for his interview with Mark Goldbridge.

Rasmus Hojlund’s interview with a Manchester United fan channel has led to death threats and a police investigation, with owner and presenter Mark Goldbridge told he’s ‘a dead man walking’.

A number of Hojlund’s teammates weren’t happy that the striker agreed to speak to The United Stand last month, given Goldbridge’s frequent criticism of the club and players.

‘A dead man walking’

The United Stand is the club’s most watched fan channel, building up a global audience of 1.83m on YouTube and 2.3m followers on X, since it was launched by Goldbridge – real name Brent Di Cesare – a decade ago.

The United Stand has since received death threats warning Goldbridge not to go to Old Trafford as he’s ‘a dead man walking’, with other members of staff mentioned as well as the exact location of the studio.

Police were called out on Tuesday and security has been increased at the premises.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: ‘Officers have spoken with the victim and relevant information has been passed over to the police. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage.’

Staff at the channel are used to online abuse, but the strength and specificity of the latest threats is said to have made them uneasy.

Goldbridge told the Daily Mail: “I totally understand that football is a passionate and divisive sport, and that people are free to decide and have an opinion on what content they consume.

“However, the pile-on some of our staff were subject to over the weekend was incredibly sad to witness. To be threatening people’s lives yet again evidences the vile pack mentality that exists on social media.”

Dressing room banter over tension

Hojlund has followed The United Stand from a young age and although his teammates were unhappy he had agreed to the interview, it’s been claimed there is no serious tension in the dressing room, with mainly banter resulting.

United have acknowledged The United Stand’s popularity in the modern media market by occasionally engaging with them and providing some access, but are aware of the strong feelings of their fans in opposition to the channel and will continue to weight up their engagement with it.

