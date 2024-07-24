Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly had three main reasons for preventing Mason Greenwood from returning to Manchester United ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Earlier this month, Greenwood completed a £26m move to Ligue Un outfit Marseille after Man Utd decided to cash in on their academy product.

Man Utd initially set their asking price at around £40m, but they accepted a lower fee as their deal with Marseille includes a significant sell-on clause.

Greenwood’s last appearance for Man Utd came in January 2022. His career was put on hold as he was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault.

At the start of 2023, the case against Greenwood was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of conviction.

After pulling the plug on his return ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Man Utd sent Greenwood on loan to La Liga side Getafe last summer. He grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances for the Spanish team.

His form attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus earlier this summer, but Marseille eventually fended off competition from Lazio to sign the forward.

A report from The Athletic claims ‘the opportunity to play under Roberto De Zerbi was a major attraction to Greenwood’ after the ex-Brighton boss ‘was in regular contact with Greenwood and his father Andrew throughout Marseille’s pursuit, calling daily.’

New co-owner Ratcliffe initially opened the door for Greenwood to return to Man Utd before eventually ruling that a comeback was ‘not feasible’. Regarding the reasons for this decision and why the player ‘harboured misgivings’ at the club, the report explains.

‘United’s new INEOS-led regime revisited Arnold’s decision and examined whether Greenwood’s return was at all feasible, but that a reversal would be too disruptive and distracting, while public sentiment would still be heavily against such a move. ‘United’s need to raise funds to finance new signings and their challenge to comply with financial regulations, including the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), also formed part of the equation.’

‘The 22-year-old’s status as an academy product means United will feel the full benefit of his fixed €27.6m fee in the accounting books, although his sale has come too late to offer the club breathing room for PSR’s 2023-24 cycle. ‘Greenwood himself was not thought to be interested in returning to United in any case and harboured misgivings about his treatment at the hands of the club during the disciplinary process. A life away from Manchester in warmer climes, without the same level of notoriety, appeals.’

Before Greenwood’s move to Marseille was finalised, De Zerbi insisted that he would “defend him like a son”.

“First of all, we haven’t signed him yet, so let’s not talk about anything at the moment. Only that he is a champion, an international-level player,” De Zerbi said.

“I don’t know what happened in the past. I think people going into a private life without knowing it is wrong.

“What I can say is that once a player signs with Marseille, all the players, he becomes like a son to me and I will protect him from anyone. If I have to pull their ears or put him against the wall I will — but in front of people, I will defend him like a son.”