Man Utd to ‘dramatically limit’ Ten Hag influence after ‘shocking’ transfer strikes ‘fear’ into Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailford are set to ‘dramatically limit’ Erik ten Hag’s involvement in transfers if he remains at the club this summer.

Ten Hag has played a very hands-on role in transfers since arriving at Old Trafford, and it’s fair to say the deals have been far from rip-roaring successes.

United massively overpaid for Antony in the summer of 2022 before again paying consistently over the odds for their additions in the last window, spending around £175m, with Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount the marquee additions.

And Football Insider now claim that INEOS owner Ratcliffe, along with second-in-command Brailsford, ‘will look to dramatically limit his involvement in deals going forward’, and although ‘Ten Hag will be allowed input in any potential signings – but won’t be driving any business if he remains in the post into the 2024-25 campaign’.

‘There will be far greater scrutiny of targets and deals in future windows’ amid ‘fears’ over the influence of Ten Hag’s representative Kees Vos and his Sports Entertainment Group (SEG) agency, for which the manager’s son Nigel works as an analyst.

‘SEG had become the go-to agency in negotiating player signings and sales for United before the arrival of INEOS’, the report adds.

Last month, Bryan King – a former scout for Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Aston Villa – lifted the lid on talks he had with a member of the board at Inter Milan about United’s deal for Onana.

King claimed United “paid above valuation” for Onana and Inter Milan were given a “huge shock” when a large offer came in as they would have let him go for £6m.

“Ten Hag hasn’t given me any confidence that Man United are a side that can win the Premier League,” King said via Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“That must come from the people he’s brought in.

“A friend of mine knows the sporting director at Inter Milan and they were prepared to let Onana go for about £6million. Then, all of a sudden, an email comes in offering over £50million for him.

“Of course, they’re not going to ask them to readjust their bid.”

