Ratcliffe implements huge change to Man Utd transfer policy with manager ‘super keen’ to replace Ten Hag

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to put an end to the Red Devils’ extravagant spending in recent years, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change after Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers earlier this year.

Ratcliffe’s main aim is to overhaul the recruitment process at the club, while he is also keen to invest money into the infrastructure at the club.

Man Utd have overspent on a number of flops over the last decade since Sir Alex Ferguson left with huge sums being spent on Antony, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and others.

And the Daily Telegraph insists that Ratcliffe is keen that the ‘extravagant net spending’ must end with rumours that they could have a budget of just £35m.

The Daily Telegraph claim:

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe will demand Manchester United’s manager to prepare for next season within tight profit and sustainability rules (PSR) in a severe end to extravagant net spending. ‘Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are currently reviewing the position of Erik ten Hag and whoever is in charge is likely to be working under a budget a far cry from the £175 million spent on players last summer, with emphasis on youth brought into the first-team squad. ‘They can raise money through player sales, with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho among other assets available, but complying with PSR is understood to be a serious consideration when planning recruitment. The tight pursestrings are why the club are prepared to listen to offers for vast majority of their squad bar rising stars such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.’

Erik ten Hag still doesn’t know if he will remain at the club or not next season with the Man Utd hierarchy currently deciding whether to keep the Dutchman on.

There have been a number of managers linked with the position and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is “super keen” to return to the Premier League.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “In case United part ways with Erik Ten Hag, there are several candidates that could replace him. The Red Devils have already spoken with several agents, but I can also say that Thomas Tuchel would be really keen on returning to the Premier League.

“Tuchel is super keen on coming back to England and he knows that this is a new project at Old Trafford now, even if there’s no Champions League for the club next season. Tuchel won the competition at Chelsea, of course, and reached the final with Paris Saint-Germain, but he’d still be really keen on taking the United job even without the Champions League.

“So, Tuchel is ready, let’s see what United will decide on the manager situation, but potentially the next days will be crucial to have an answer on that, and then they can prepare for the summer transfer window.”

