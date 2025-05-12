Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets bold Man Utd target for next season amid Ruben Amorim doubts

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set a bold target for Manchester United next season after Ruben Amorim admitted he was “embarrassed” by the club’s performance this season.

United are enduring a dismal domestic season and now sit 16th in the Premier League after West Ham condemned them to their 17th defeat of the season on Sunday.

The Europa League could be their saving grace after a brilliant Mason Mount brace last week helped Ruben Amorim’s side to a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club to see them through to the final against Tottenham on May 21.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in the final will grant them crucial entry into the Champions League next term, making United more alluring to potential new recruits ahead of what looks to be a significant summer rebuild, and provide the club with more money to make those changes.

But reports suggest Amorim’s job is safe whether they win the final or not, despite his horrific record as United boss.

‘Ruben Amorim is fully expected to be in charge at Man United at the start of the 2025-26 campaign – even if they lose the Europa League final against Tottenham, sources have told Football Insider. ‘It is believed the Red Devils have drawn up a long-term plan with Amorim and they are not considering parting company with the Portuguese boss. ‘The 40-year-old’s words are likely to be borne out of frustration with the club’s run to the Europa League final papering over the cracks of their terrible Premier League form.’

And now the Manchester Evening News claim Amorim has been set a target by Ratcliffe and the owner’s underlings at Old Trafford.

‘Regardless of whether United win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League, the club’s power brokers believe a top six finish is an acceptable aim for next season.’

After United’s latest defeat Amorim suggested that it might not be “best” for United to reach the Champions League, while hinting that he might have to leave the club if this wretched form continues.

“Everybody here has to think seriously about a lot of things,” said Amorim.

“Everybody is thinking about the [Europa League] final. The final is not the issue. We have bigger things to think about.

“I’m talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that. It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club.

“We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this.

“If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

Asked how he feels when he looks at the Premier League table, he replied: “How is a manager of Manchester United supposed to feel in that position? Embarrassed.

“The final is by far the smallest problem in our club,” he said.

“We need to change something that is deeper than this. Playing in the Premier League and Champions League for us is the moon. We need to know that.

“I’m not concerned about the final. They will be focused but I don’t know what is best, if it’s playing in the Champions League or not.

“In the Europa League, we don’t play quite well but we have a little bit of that urgency in having to win games,” he said. “We manage to find a way to win. We are so focused.

“In these games in the Premier League, sometimes we are not focused. It’s hard to explain that. There is a lack of urgency in everything we do. It’s a big concern.

“There’s a lack of urgency when we’re defending our box and there’s a lack of urgency when we are near the box,” he said.

“We need to be more aggressive and feel that it is the end of the world when we are not winning a game.

“There is a feeling that it’s OK because we cannot change our position so much. It is a big concern.

“We are losing the feeling that we are a massive club and it’s the end of the world to lose a game at home.

“If we are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United and don’t have that fear anymore, it is the most dangerous thing a big club can have.”