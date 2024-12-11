Ratcliffe nothing but a ‘useful idiot’ at Man Utd as Glazers laugh

Have the Glazers been cleverer than we thought by bringing in Sir Jim Ratcliffe to take the heat at Man Utd?

Ratcliffe is a useful idiot for the Glazers

I don’t know why United fans thought that bringing in a guy who has got rich by skirting regulations and basically asset-stripping was ever gonna work out in their favour.

His record in football was already dire in France with fans of his other teams regularly starting chants for him to leave.

Radcliffe is (yet another) superb example of the fact that many billionaires aren’t smart, they’re just in the right place at the right time and have no idea how to run a business in a stable fashion. You honestly believed the guy who did his own scouting for his other team by attending non league African games was Gonna be a step-up?

Now you’ve got rising ticket prises, the sacking of the kit man, the assassination of the tea lady (probably, how else we gonna save money on salaries? ) and all because Radcliffe claims the club are broke. At the same time he publicly chased a DOF and paid to release him from his contract, while also firing a manager and paying out his contract and then paying to break the contract of another manager and his staff and THEN firing the DoF who he paid to bring in.

Radcliffe is the moronic shield behind which the Glazers will hide. They’re smarter than people give them credit for, they knew this useful idiot would f*** everything up and take the heat off them.

Someone also mentioned nobody knows what a sporting director does, I do. Their job is basically to oversee the incoming and outgoing staff and players. They also create long term sporting strategy for the club. Loan manager deals with on loan players and their progress. Technical director is responsible for the actual contracts offered and signed for retaining, incoming and outgoing staff – so for the Liverpool fans annoyed that Hughes hasn’t sorted out contracts yet you’re blaming the wrong dude – our technical director is Julian Ward. It’s his job.

So now if you wanna blame someone in future and say they’re useless at least you’ll know how to measure it and who to blame.

Lee

…To recap, since INEOS have taken a stake in MUFC:

– Our losses are still in the same order of magnitude (@ 390M)

– We’ve spent another fortune (@ 600M) on players with no noticeable increase in on field performance

– The club publicly humiliated a manager so that his situation became untenable, then gave him an extension, then fired him a couple of months later

– Spent millions on getting a Technical Director and then firing him 5 months later

– Fired dozens of staff whose wages amount to less than Casemiro and Rashford

– Raised prices

– Hoofed Fergie out of his honorary role

– And the roof still leaks

Does this sort of management style sound familiar? Call me a cynic but I think the Glazers got sick of being the focus of all the fan discontent and got Radcliffe in simply to do the dirty work they no longer had the stomach for. It’s all a bit “Meet the New Boss, same as the Old Boss” isn’t it? Personally I see NOTHING different at MUFC, and in some way, things are worse. At the very least, it has been a public relations disaster.

I think we’ve all experienced working for a dysfunctional company where favorites or incompetents are rewarded or promoted above you, new management come in “talking to talk” only to make matters worse. No wonder people become disillusioned and either phone it in or look for other jobs.

Right now, I’d even take Elon Musk or Assad (now when he says “heads will roll…”) instead of this “Death by Committee” approach which slowly killing all hope.

Adidasmufc (We are fast being a soap opera “Real Husbands of Salford”)

Target the Europa

I think anyone, who has even the basic knowledge of football, knew that the current Utd players were not suitable for the way Amorim wants to play. Hell they not suitable for any style of football. Amorim I’m sure knew that before he arrived and the games he has presided over will have reinforced that belief.

United won’t be relegated and they are not going to qualify for Europe via the league, probably finish anywhere from 8th to 15th. I think the best thing he can do is concentrate on the Europa League, which is winnable even for this Utd team. Play his best 11 for that and then he can rotate for league games. If they win it they are in the CL.

I would probably pass on same advice to Ange. Both would get a huge boost by A. winning a cup and B. qualifying for CL. So a Utd V Spurs final in Bilbao?

Ken, Cork, Ireland

Spursiness? Or is it just Levyneess?

Of course, imbuing a football club with a personality such as ‘Spursy’ does not really make sense. They are football clubs, corporations, they don’t have personalities. There are well run clubs, and less well run clubs. Well run clubs tend to do better than poorly run clubs.

Before the PL, Spurs would generally win a few trophies a decade and although we were viewed as inconsistent, the concept of ‘spursiness’ did not exist. It is a notion that has really come into being due to our failure to win trophies during the PL era. I understand where it comes from – there is an oddness about our inconsistency. But really, I would contend there is a degree of over-achievement about Spurs in the PL. We have never been one of the rich clubs. Generally sixth or seventh richest, but actually a huge financial gap to the richest clubs.

Success in the PL is greatly about finance, but it does also depend on running the club well. And this is where we do fall into an odd category. We have a chairman who has done a remarkable job on the business side. He has closed the financial gap to the G14 clubs without a financial injection from an oligarch or state sponsor. He did it from a period of time when we were effectively locked out of the CL cash cow. He has built a state of the art training centre and a magnificent stadium that will make us financially strong for decades to come.

Levy became chairman in 2001 at a time when the PL was dominated by financial juggernauts. Spurs were still recovering from the financial mess we were in from the early nineties. There was a financial gulf between the top 4 and the rest. While the ‘big’ clubs raked in huge windfalls from the CL and the uneven share of TV money, Spurs had well and truly missed the PL gravy train. At that time we were absolutely a mid-table team. Spurs had no more right than teams like Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds or Newcastle to become a team that consistently challenged for top 4. Yet somehow over the next decade, Levy’s financial acumen meant Spurs did become a team that challenged for the CL places, and have continued to do so surprisingly consistently over the last 15 years.

On the other hand, he is a chairman who clearly has no football vision, but still insists on being very hands on with the football side of operations. A chairman who has gone through 12 managers and numerous interim appointments. A chairman who flip-flopped from the progressive Pochettino to the defensive Mourinho/Conte and then back to the current manager who thinks defending is for pussies. A chairmen who when he did stumble on the right manager, decided it would be a good time to tighten the purse strings. A chairman who decided not to have a data analysis team because he thought it was a fad. A chairman who would rather make a ‘clever’ deadline deal than just buy the player we actually need.

I know a large chunk of the Spurs fanbase think Levy doesn’t care about having a successful team as long as the club is making money. Obviously he is a money first chairman, but I actually think he does care about success. Unfortunately, what we see on the football side of things is not because he doesn’t care. It is Levy doing his best. He just doesn’t know anything about football.

Levy has never had a clear vision of how Spurs should be run as a football club. There has never been a consistent direction or a long-term strategy. The profile for a Spurs manager should always be the same. He needs to be a progressive manager who plays passing, attacking football. It is the tradition of the club. He needs to be working in one of Europe’s top leagues, but not actually for the biggest teams. He should be making a mid-table team over-achieve, because Spurs are not going to be the team with the best squad. They need someone like Pochettino who can take a good squad and make them better.

Levy has a reputation for being odd. It is not really surprising that the team’s performances reflect the oddness of his leadership. But I do think he is trying, and maybe he is even learning. There have been promising signs.

Identifying Solanke as the player they wanted and just paying the price is a complete change of approach.

We are buying exciting young players for the future. If we had been doing it for 20-years it would have been a great strategy. It still is but since he has started 20-years late, it will be a few seasons before we see the benefit.

The financial gap to the richest clubs has closed and our transfer spend is increasing.

I do think when Ange’s reign comes to its inevitable conclusion, the next manager will be a progressive over-achiever in the same vein as Pochettino. If he is then given the financial backing that was never given to Pochettino. If we buy the top players he wants. If we have exciting young players coming through the ranks. If we have a long-term philosophy of how we want to operate as a football club. Then we might be able to say Levy has learned a little about football. And maybe we will even stop saying ‘spursy’.

Jim (THFC)

Arsenal fan says Arsenal not boring

I’ve just been through the Arsenal Highlights for this season. Are all the goals via corners? No.The majority are through top class technical entertaining football. The fact that Arsenal have a card up their sleeve from corner expertise is something other teams should be aware of…so don’t give them any!

Boring? Arsenal have to win corners from outfield play. Some of their best goals have been scored this season from good outfield play e.g. v Liverpool ( who equalised from, ahem, a corner), Forest, Citeh, Villa etc. What is boring is the anti Arsenal corner band wagon not just from anti Arsenal haters but also some of Arsenal’s own so called fans.

Arsenal are in third place after a relatively difficult start to the season. At the moment Liverpool need to have their eyes on Chavski which ironically leaves Arsenal hidden.

Talking about about boring….Sporting 1:5 Arsenal or Girona 0:1 Liverpool?

Chris Croydon