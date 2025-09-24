Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS bosses are ‘notably unhappy’ with the ‘frustration’ over Ruben Amorim’s contentious system and philosophy at Manchester United.

Amorim relieved the pressure through a 2-1 victory over Chelsea last time out but there are still widespread concerns over his 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford, and ahead of that win it was claimed he was ‘losing the confidence of the dressing room’, with ‘senior players’ questioning his tactics.

Ratcliffe was at Carrington to meet with Amorim ahead of Sunday’s game, with Amorim joking that he was there to offer him a new deal.

“New contract, he was offering me a new contract,” Amorim said in his press conference when asked about Ratcliffe’s visit.

“No, it’s normal things, just to show the support, explaining that it’s a long project. He said many times, ‘This is my third season.’ For me, it’s not. But normal things.

“I spoke with him, with [CEO] Omar [Berrrada], with [director of football] Jason [Wilcox], just trying to see all the data around the team.”

Premier League table since Ruben Amorim was appointed:

And TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed more details on that meeting between Ratcliffe and Amorim, claiming United chief is “happy” with the summer transfer window and recognises an improvement in the team.

Bailey said: “They’re happy with what’s happened over the summer – the players brought in, the system he’s implementing — and the main focus is seeing progress on the field.

“And we are already seeing it: they’re a much better team than when he first took over, though admittedly they couldn’t have been much worse.

“The club is backing Amorim. Jason Wilcox has fully bought into his approach, and the squad is being shaped in Amorim’s image. There’s little point in cancelling the experiment now — that would set the club back even further.”

But the report adds that ‘Ratcliffe and his lieutenants are notably unhappy with the number of leaks around players voicing their frustration with Amorim’s system’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs gave an update on Wednesday, from what he’s heard, on Amorim’s future at Man Utd.

He said: “There is certainly appreciation for names like Oliver Glasner, but the sign that Amorim is still being backed is that there has been no outreach yet. There’s been no shortlisting yet. There hasn’t even, to my knowledge, been any succession planning yet.

“Manchester United still want to try and make it work with Ruben Amorim. That’s why he is likely to get a few more games, at least, before some of these other names perhaps come a bit more seriously to the fore if results don’t go according to plan for Amorim.”