Manchester United icon Bryan Robson has showered praise on Red Devils midfielder Casemiro and urged his former club to offer him a fresh contract.

After a good start following his £60m move from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, Casemiro slumped dramatically to prompt Jamie Carragher into telling the Brazilian to “leave the football before the football leaves you” at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Club and player have mutually agreed to not take up the option of a one-year extension in his contract and he will leave the club at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Man Utd and Casemiro must not spoil the perfect goodbye

But Robson, who captained United to two Premier League titles and four FA Cups and is widely considered to be one of the greatest Red Devils midfielders of all time, believes his former side should try to persuade him to stay at Old Trafford.

“I would encourage Casemiro to stay,” Red Devils legend Robson told BoyleSports. “He’s had a really good season this year.

“He’s a top player. He’s got a great football brain. He’s a really good passer of the ball. He heads the ball well and when he goes in to tackle, he means it.

“You don’t stay at Real Madrid for the amount of years he did and win Champions League titles if you’re not an absolute top player and people see what you’re really good at.

“So I think next season he could definitely give us a little bit more with his experience. He was great in Europe last year too.”

‘I am Manchester United until death’

‘I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,’ Casemiro said in a statement at the start of the year.

‘From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

‘It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

‘We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.

‘It is so special and I will always carry this club with me for all my life. I will always be a Manchester United fan, my whole family too.

‘In England, I am red, I am Manchester United until death. So all I want to say is: thank you for everything.

‘Thank you, thank you everyone that made this time in my life so special, especially the fans. I will never forget my song! Thank you very much.’