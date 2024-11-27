Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed by Man Utd fans as mid-season INEOS call branded ‘offensive’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ decision to hike ticket prices during the season has been branded “offensive” by the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST).

United sent an email to members of the Fans Forum on Tuesday announcing the changes, which will mean remaining tickets for home games this season will all br priced at £66, no matter the age of the person buying them.

The email – seen by The Athletic – states that more than 97 per cent of tickets have already been sold, with five-age related discounts applied to those tickets, but have done away with those concessions to help improve ‘operational efficiencies’ and ‘stabilise revenues’.

The club also said all cancelled or donated season ticket holder tickets will now be sold at adult price and that they’re removing the 25 per cent discount for Europa League knockout games.

MUST are angry at the change and the lack of consultation involved and have issued a statement.

‘This means that for an adult member to take their kid to a game in the remainder of this season will cost £132. Well over double the minimum price they could pay to do it today. And this change is happening overnight, immediately.

‘The club has provided zero consultation on the matter, neither with the Forum nor the Fan Advisory Board nor MUST.

‘Suffice it to say, that the idea that the fans must pay their ‘fair share’ for the club’s excesses and/or mismanagement — and above all, the Glazers lack of investment over two decades — is offensive.

‘We fans have done everything we have been asked. We have cheered the players on even in the face of substandard performance. We have gone to matches and abided by the new usage rules for tickets. We have taken on a price increase this year.

‘There is a risk that this is only the opening salvo of what will surely be massive pressure to implement a significant price rise for next season. Once they have got used to charging £132 for a parent and child to come to Old Trafford, will they really go back to the old pricing levels for next season?

‘If the club has a need for short term capital they should issue new shares, as they did when INEOS first arrived, and bring in funding from existing or new shareholders.

‘We have objected to this action in the strongest possible terms, both for the action itself and the complete lack of consultation, which is a step backward based on the process we had agreed with the club before INEOS’ arrival.

‘Over the coming days MUST will be seeking urgent discussions with the club to get them to listen to fans’ concern at this policy. United fans have sucked up a lot. We will not be silent on this and we need to be prepared to resist any attempts to further drive up ticket prices.’

MUST also insist the 97 per cent figure is misleading as it does not take into account the season tickets that will be resold at the higher £66 price.

United’s email reads: “We appreciate we usually try to provide more notice of, if not consult around any changes, but this is something we have had to review quickly, not providing the usual opportunity for consultation.

“It was a difficult decision following recent changes at the club but ultimately the increased revenue will also support investment in the team and contribute to football success.”

Pressure group The 1958 have announced a peaceful protest in response to the ticket increases, set to be held at the Trinity Statue outside Old Trafford ahead of the Everton game on Sunday.