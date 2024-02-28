According to reports, INEOS are ‘surprised’ that Manchester United did not move to sign a Newcastle United star before he headed to St James’ Park.

It was recently confirmed that INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in Man Utd. He is only a minority stakeholder but as part of the deal, he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Major changes are already in the process of being made behind the scenes. Former Man City chief Omar Berrada has been brought in as United’s new chief executive and Ratcliffe wants Dan Ashworth to be their director of football.

It has been made clear in recent weeks that one of Ratcliffe’s priorities heading into this summer is to overhaul United’s recruitment model.

Ratcliffe is reportedly prioritising signing young players with great potential, with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite among their targets.

And according to 90min, INEOS are ‘surprised’ that the previous regime at Old Trafford ‘didn’t consider signing Tino Livramento’.

The 21-year-old progressed through the ranks at Chelsea but he joined Southampton on a permanent deal in 2021.

Livramento impressed for the Saints during his debut season with the Saints in 2021/22 but he missed most of their relegation campaign in 2022/23 as a result of a serious knee injury.

Despite this, Newcastle paid an initial fee of £32m to sign Livramento last summer. He has been behind Dan Burn in the pecking order at St James’ Park for much of this season but the versatile full-back has shone when given the chance by manager Eddie Howe.

INEOS are said to be ‘admirers’ of Livramento. The report from 90min explains.

‘Sources have told 90min that INEOS are admirers of Livramento and there have questions why he was not considered last summer. Livramento left Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League and joined Newcastle for an initial £32m fee plus a further £8m in add-ons. ‘The need for a left-back is perhaps more pressing for Man Utd, but Livramento can switch from the right if needed. ‘He has filled in at left-back for Newcastle and proven to be one of their most promising players across an indifferent campaign thus far and has also put his injury problems behind him, missing out on only one Premier League matchday squad this season, and this was due to illness. ‘Man Utd may not have viewed an approach for Livramento as within their financial means, but INEOS believe transfers for young profiles like him should be viewed as investments not expenses, so it would have been worth paying more for a youthful player with great ability. ‘The 21-year-old’s wages would also have been lower compared to Man Utd’s median, while his price tag would stand to grow with good performances.’

