Ratcliffe takeover could leave Man Utd in ‘strongest position’ to beat City, Madrid to Mbappe signing

Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

Mbappe has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past three or four years and came very close to joining the Spanish giants on a free transfer in 2022.

The 24-year-old reportedly U-turned after deciding to join Los Blancos, instead penning a new two-year contract at PSG, with the option for an extension until 2025.

This has left Madrid president Florentino Perez reluctant to put all of his eggs in the Mbappe basket once again after the PSG forward made it clear he has no intention to extend his current deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

PSG were very upset by Mbappe’s stance on his future and actively tried to sell him in the summer transfer window.

Despite a £200million+ bid from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal, a transfer never came to fruition and the France captain was brought back into the first team after being left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Mbappe was one of this summer’s many ‘undesirables’ in the French capital but was able to work his way back into the squad, mainly because he is arguably better at football than anyone else on the planet.

There is a lot of talk about the former Monaco teenager’s future in Paris and a report this week stated that Real Madrid have dropped out of the race to sign him.

With every Premier League club willing to bite someone’s hand off for Mbappe’s signature, there is now a report from Football Insider, which states that several Premier League clubs are ‘monitoring’ Mbappe’s situation ahead of his contract expiry in 2024.

The report notes that reports in Spain have suggested that Real Madrid have ‘cooled their interest’, though it is added that there is a chance they could ‘resurrect a move’.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are said to be ‘the only English clubs’ capable of affording the France captain.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent takeover of the Red Devils is successful, Erik ten Hag’s side ‘could be in the strongest position’ to land Mbappe on a free transfer.

Mbappe reportedly earns a mind-boggling £1.2million per week at PSG and joined the French champions from AS Monaco for around £166m in 2018 after a year on loan in Paris.

