According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified three ‘priority positions’ for Manchester United to improve during this summer’s transfer window.

Ratcliffe‘s purchase of a minority stake of 27.7% in Man Utd was recently completed and major changes are being made at Old Trafford as he has now taken control of football matters at the club.

Omar Berrada has been brought in as Man Utd‘s new chief executive and they are also targeting Newcastle chief Dan Ashworth for the director of football role.

These alterations are being made as Ratcliffe attempts to improve Man Utd’s recruitment model with their recent record in the transfer market being pretty poor.

Man Utd’s form picked up during the early weeks of 2024 but their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday leaves them eight points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Rasmus Hojlund’s injury has left Man Utd short of options in attack. When asked by reporters on the decision to spend £60m on Mason Mount instead of a new striker, Ten Hag answered: “You are a football manager?

“If it was that easy… I already said (about) the money. First of all, striker options are the most difficult. Especially on our level. We had two strikers.

“I get that for Martial, but he has done for us last season great things. He is also on high payment in this club. So when you bring another one in, you strike him out. So there are all arguments not to do it.

“Then there is Marcus Rashford, who can play very good from front position. So actually we had three strikers in our squad to fill in.”

A report from The Telegraph claims ‘Ratcliffe’s summer revamp at Manchester United is to see them target a striker and defenders for the right side of their defence’ but the potential exit of £60m signing Casemiro could alter their plans. They explain.

‘United are in the market for a right-back and a right-sided centre-back to bolster their backline. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has one season left on his contract and has shared right-back duties with Diogo Dalot this season. Dalot has also covered on the other flank after Luke Shaw’s injury. ‘At centre-back, Raphael Varane has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and has a year left on his contract, as has Victor Lindelof. Harry Maguire’s terms also expire in 2025, albeit with an option for an extra year, while Jonny Evans was signed for cover this season. ‘While the striker, right-back and centre-back positions have been the priority, they could also be in the market for a midfielder depending on the future of Casemiro. The Brazil international has also attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and his departure would mean a gap in the squad that needs filling.’

