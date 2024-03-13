Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been warned that Graham Potter would be “eaten alive” if he is chosen to replace Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag.

Potter was previously lauded for the work he did with Brighton but he is coming off a nightmare spell at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea.

Ex-Chelsea boss ‘out of his depth’

Appointed as Thomas Tuchel’s successor at the start of the 2022/23 season, Potter only lasted 31 games before Todd Boehly and Co. opted to sack him in April 2023.

This difficult job arguably came too soon for the Englishman. Last year, a report from The Athletic claimed ‘key senior players felt he was out of his depth’.

‘While relations with Potter were never hostile, key senior players were increasingly sceptical and felt he was out of his depth,’ the report said.

‘Some referred to him as “Harry” or “Hogwarts” behind his back, while some team selections caused confusion.’

Despite this, Potter is among the favourites to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd ahead of next season.

According to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, Potter is among four contenders to replace Ten Hag if Man Utd opt to sack the Dutchman ahead of next season.

Former United striker Dwight Yorke has now argued that the “boys would ear him alive” if Ratcliffe and INEOS went for the ex-Chelsea boss to replace Ten Hag.

“I don’t know what the new owners will come in and do, or how much of an influence they’ll have on what’s going on in the dugout or on the pitch. But, listen, you get judged on results, whether you’re a player or a manager,” Yorke told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“I can’t see Xabi Alonso coming to us because of his Liverpool links. That’s never going to happen.

“Thomas Tuchel has had his chance at two big clubs but not really done it; saying that, he obviously won the Champions League with Chelsea and I did like him at the beginning, but things haven’t gone well for him since that.

“Who else is out there? They talk about Graham Potter, but the boys would eat him alive, I think, just based on what he did at Chelsea.”

“I’d be incredibly surprised…”

Ex-Liverpool player Steve McManaman recently explained why he would be “incredibly surprised” if Man Utd targeted Potter.

“Why not pick a manager that has just won the league somewhere? Why not go for Xabi Alonso who’s at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen?” McManaman told Betfred.

“Why go for a manager that’s been out of work for eight months and had a failed experience at Chelsea? I’m not saying this is a failure on the behalf of Graham Potter.

“I thought Chelsea treated Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter terribly, but I would be very surprised if the latter was on the shortlist for Manchester United. I don’t believe Erik ten Hag will even leave Manchester United, but I’d be incredibly surprised if Graham was on the shortlist for one of the biggest jobs in world football.”