Ray Parlour has revealed his expectation that an Arsenal forward will look to leave the club in search of better opportunities elsewhere in the summer.

The Gunners are still fighting for the Premier League and Champions League titles this season. Until recently, they were in contention for the FA Cup and League Cup, too, before bowing out of both – losing the final of the latter.

Arsenal currently have a six-point gap to second-placed Manchester City – who can get back level with games in hand – and go into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid at 1-1.

Mikel Arteta is of course prioritising his better players with the season reaching crunch time, and some of the Gunners’ squad are therefore getting few opportunities.

Gabriel Jesus has played just 47 minutes across the last two games and has largely sat on the bench in preceding fixtures.

Arsenal legend Parlour feels he’ll look for more opportunities elsewhere come the end of the season.

He told Metro: “I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out.

READ: Rooney hails ‘really clever’ Gyokeres skill as Arsenal striker ‘solves problem’ for Arteta

“We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand. Bring in another one anyway [whether or not he leaves]. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.”

Parlour’s thoughts track with the information of insider Fabrizio Romano, who recently revealed the chances of Jesus leaving.

He said: “Regarding Gabriel Jesus, there have been stories from Italy. Gabriel decided to go with a new agent at the beginning of 2026 to start assessing his future.

READ: Arsenal expose Liverpool and avoid their Suarez meltdown moment as Gyokeres comes of age

“He is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but I can guarantee to you that at this stage, the player is completely focused on trying to win something with Arsenal this season. He is really obsessed by that; he loves Arsenal.

“In the summer – not now in April or May – Gabriel Jesus could assess proposals in case of good bids for summer 2026. He could leave Arsenal one year before the expiration of his contract; that’s a possibility, but it’s not something he is actively searching for now.

“He wants to fight for titles, and then in the summer, the possibility for his exit could become concrete.”

READ MORE: Arteta tipped to brutally axe ‘incredible’ Arsenal star for crunch Ateltico clash