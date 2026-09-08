Liverpool in ‘discussions with Man City’ for £31m star as ‘officials’ react to Alexis Mac Allister comments

Liverpool are in talks with Manchester City over a deal to bring Rayan Ait Nouri to Anfield in the January transfer window, according to a source, which has also claimed that the Reds’ officials are not happy with Alexis Mac Allister’s comments about his future.

Man Utd wanted to sign Ait Nouri from Man City on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, failed in their quest to sign the 25-year-old Algeria international left-back.

Man Utd are still reportedly interested in Ait Nouri, with Liverpool now joining the chase for the former Angers star, who cost Man City an initial transfer fee of £31million when they signed him from Wolves in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool and Man Utd in talks over Rayan Ait Nouri deal

According to an X account with over 756,000 followers and run by a team of five elite reporters, both Liverpool and Man Utd are in talks with Man City over a deal for Ait Nouri in the January transfer window.

The account wrote at 7am on September 8: “Exclusive

“Sources close to the situation have indicated that both

@ManUtd and #LFC have opened discussions with Manchester City over a potential January move for Rayan Aït-Nouri.

“The Algeria international, who joined City from Wolves in the summer of 2025, has found first-team opportunities limited this season and is currently behind Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly in the left-back pecking order.

“@ManCity are understood to be open to allowing the player to consider all available options in the winter window, provided any deal meets their valuation and structural requirements.

“A loan with an obligation or a permanent transfer are both being discussed internally as possible routes.

“United explored a late deadline-day loan last week but were unwilling to accept City’s preferred terms at the time.

“Liverpool’s interest is understood to be more recent and is being assessed as they look at left-sided options for the second half of the campaign.

“Talks remain at an early stage and no agreement is close.

“Aït-Nouri’s representatives are monitoring the situation, with the player keen for regular minutes.”

Liverpool officials not happy with Alexis Mac Allister

The same X account has also claimed that Liverpool officials are not happy with Mac Allister’s comments about not getting a new contract.

Mac Allister said on Tuesday: “There was a chance, like everybody knows.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to renew my contract, which of course makes me very sad.

“I think everyone can see I give my 100% for this club, every single day in training, I have good games, bad games.

“I always give my best.

“I see Dominik and Rayan [Gravenberch] renewing their contracts, which makes me happy.

“Same time it makes me sad I didn’t get mine.

“There is still time, I will give my 100% until my last day.

“We will see what happens.

“There was options to leave this summer.

“Right now I’m in the right club.”

When asked why Liverpool did not renew his contract, Mac Allister said: “Not really, I did not have any direct conversations.

“They were with my agent.

“I don’t want to say things they never said, but they said they were not in the position to renew me.”

The X account posted at 1:14pm: ‘Liverpool officials not happy with ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER comments!’