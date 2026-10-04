Real Madrid set timeline for blockbuster Jude Bellingham contract after latest supershow

Jude Bellingham is on the brink of a new deal at Real Madrid

A fresh report claims Real Madrid have made significant progress in talks with Jude Bellingham’s representatives over a blockbuster new contract and are hopeful of agreeing a deal before the end of the year.

Our friends over at TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Madrid were ‘planning fresh talks with Bellingham following his standout performances at the World Cup finals’, and those discussions have ‘now moved forward’.

The England midfielder, who produced another blockbuster display for the Three Lions in a 7-0 rout of Croatia on Saturday evening, is in line for a major pay rise of around 50 per cent under the proposed new terms, taking his salary into the same bracket as Real Madrid superstars Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius agreed his own new terms with the Spanish giants during the summer, while Madrid are now working towards rewarding Bellingham for his continued importance to the club.

READ: England player ratings from the 7-0 win over Croatia: Fantastic Four dazzle for Tuchel

TEAMtalk adds that Real Madrid regard Bellingham as the ‘best midfielder in world football’ and believe he is a ‘leading contender to win the next Ballon d’Or’.

That status is being reflected in the club’s plans for his new contract, with Madrid keen to ensure ‘one of the central figures of their project is rewarded accordingly’.

Bellingham’s current deal runs until 2029 and is worth around €20million per season. However, TT reports that the proposed new agreement ‘would take his salary beyond €30m per season’.

The new contract is also expected to run until at least 2031, although the precise length will depend on when the agreement is formally signed.

Bellingham loving life at Real Madrid

Crucially, there is also no indication that Bellingham is looking to leave the Bernabeu any time soon.

Indeed, the 23-year-old loves life in Madrid and is fully committed to extending his stay with the Spanish giants.

Bellingham does retain an ambition to play in the Premier League at some stage of his career, having never played top-flight football in England, but that desire is not currently driving him towards an exit from Real Madrid.

Instead, it’s been indicated that he fully intends to extend his current agreement and continue his career at the Bernabeu.

The development will come as a major boost to Madrid, who have made Bellingham one of the central figures of their long-term sporting project since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The England star has continued to enhance his reputation in Spain and now finds himself on the brink of being rewarded with a contract that puts him alongside the club’s highest-paid players.

READ NEXT: Real Madrid want Barcelona stripped of 28 titles for bribing refs after dropping 50,000-page bomb

Madrid’s determination to conclude the deal also underlines how highly they value Bellingham and his importance to the club’s future.

Both sides are keen to reach an agreement and Madrid are hopeful of finalising the new contract before the end of 2026.