Real Madrid: Arbeloa says one culprit has ‘betrayed’ club after Valverde, Tchouameni fight

Alvaro Arbeloa has hit out at the “lies” in the media after a week of chaos at Real Madrid but did pick out one member of the dressing room who’s “betrayed” the club.

While Kylian Mbappe clashes with coaches on the training ground and a petition calling for him to be sold this summer has been signed over 68 million times, Federico Valverde recovers at home after suffering a ‘traumatic brain injury’ having been ‘struck’ by teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Not the ideal way to prepare for the El Clasico on Sunday, and poor Arbeloa – who is sure to be sacked this summer; possibly replaced by Jose Mourinho – had to face the media ahead of the clash with Barcelona and defended his players.

“I am responsible for everything that happens at Real Madrid,” he said.

“I have two things to say. First, I’m very proud of the club’s decisiveness, speed, and transparency. And second, that the players have acknowledged their mistake, expressed their regret, and apologised.

“That’s enough for me. What I’m not going to do is publicly crucify them, because they don’t deserve it. They’ve shown me what it means to be a Real Madrid player these past four months and years. They’ve demonstrated what it means to be a Real Madrid player, and I won’t forget that.

“Valverde and Tchouameni deserve for us to move on, to give them a chance to keep fighting for this club. I’m very proud of them. I won’t allow this to be used to question their professionalism: it’s a lie that they aren’t professional, that they’ve disrespected me… it’s absolutely false. Just as it’s a lie that some of them aren’t playing because of problems with me; they should go live their lives outside of Real Madrid. I’m the one ultimately responsible for the fact that the season probably… no, definitely, won’t be up to par. But I’ve been here four months and I’m very proud of my players.

“Of how they’ve welcomed me, of where we came from. And it’s clear that frustration and anger can lead you to situations you don’t want. But now, let’s focus on the game. That’s what we need to concentrate on now.”

‘A healthy dressing room’

The Real Madrid dressing room appears to be in disarray from the outside, but Arbeloa insists it remains a “healthy” environment.

“Of course it’s a healthy dressing room. It’s not easy to accept two seasons without a trophy, and as I always say, to be a Real Madrid player you have to be very ambitious. Of course, we have to do things better: change, reflect… but I see a healthy dressing room; I really mean it.

“One that’s ready to win again. I’m sure that next year, everyone will have much more experience… because this one is much younger than the one I was in seven years ago. But I’m sure everyone will grow, and next year, knowing much better what this badge means, nothing in these four months makes me say that I’m not happy and proud of this dressing room.”

Arbeloa says he’s “most hurt” by reports of the training ground chaos being leaked from inside the dressing room, insisting the culprit has ‘betrayed’ the club.

“The most serious thing for me, what hurts me most, is that what happens in the Real Madrid dressing room should stay there,” Arbeloa added. “If things that happen in the dressing room are leaked, I think it’s a betrayal of Real Madrid and what this badge represents.

“I don’t work for the CIA or anything like that. I’m not accusing the players, or anybody. There are a lot of people around the Real Madrid first team, I’m not here to point the finger at anyone. I try to set an example, and what happens in private conversations between me and my players will always stay there.”