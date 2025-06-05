Real Madrid have reportedly detected the lack of a ‘pure, old-school’ forward, and as a result have stumbled across a Liverpool icon as a potential signing.

Real have one of the most potent front lines in all of world football. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and co make up one of the most fearsome attacks there is.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, when Xabi Alonso and his staff walked through the door, they detected the lack of a ‘pure, old-school’ striker.

Indeed, they want to repeat the success of former striker Joselu, who came to Real in his 30s, scored 17 goals in once season and then left.

As such, a veteran No.9 at a reduced price is what they want to sign. Osasuna’s 33-year-old striker Ante Budimir reportly dits the criteria, having scored 21 goals in LaLiga in 2024-25 and and 17 the season prior.

He’d reportedly cost just €8million (£6.7m) for a small period this summer.

There are reportedly a few forwards who potentially fit for Real soon, though, given their contracts end in 2026. By far the most intriguing option of them is former Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino.

In 362 games at Liverpool, the Brazilian forward scored 111 goals and assisted another 76.

He currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, for whom he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 2024-25. Whether the 33-year-old will renew his contract beyond next season remains to be seen.

Willian Jose is also said to be an option for Real. But the report states there is a man already playing for Real’s academy who could do well.

It’s stated that 21-year-old Gonzalo Garcia is more ‘multifunctional’ than a traditional striker, and he bagged 25 goals and four assists in 36 games for RM Castilla in 2024-25.

He is said to be a coveted talent, and it’s suggested opportunities may be few and far between at the Bernabeu, so there is potential for him looking to leave so that he can play first-team football elsewhere.

Real would surely raise a good sum from that transfer, while an older striker, either Budimir or a free transfer, might cost less than what they could bring in from that sale.

