Real Madrid have agreed to make Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate one of their first signings in 2026, according to reports in Spain.

Konate’s contract expires at the end of the season and the defender has turned down multiple attempts from Liverpool to extend, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update this week.

“So Liverpool, there are still conversations ongoing over the new contract between Konate and Liverpool, but [there is] no agreement at this stage,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not something easy. That story was really with many different moments. In October and November last year, it was quite close, the contract extension verbally was very close, just with some final clauses.

“Then it changed the game around December and January. New discussions on the contract and no agreement. We’ve spent the last six, eight, nine months with no agreement between the parties.

“What about Real Madrid? Konate, for sure, is on the list of Real Madrid. For sure, he is one of the players they like, and for sure he is one of the players that they would like to bring in in 2026.

“But this will only happen if Konate doesn’t extend his contract at Liverpool.”

Spanish newspaper Marca also said Real Madrid’s interest in the 26-year-old ‘is an open secret’ after he ‘rejected’ a third contract offer from Liverpool.

But now Fichajes claims that Los Blancos have agreed to make Konate and Como playmaker Nico Paz their first two signings in 2026.

The report says that Madrid have ‘practically made the two signings’ already having negotiated with the two players ‘for weeks’.

On Konate, it’s believed that he will ‘fit perfectly’ in the Spanish capital and is viewed as a perfect replacement for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

The French international ‘ticks all the boxes’ and his signing has been ‘approved’ by head coach Xabi Alonso.

The most talked-about name is Konate. Liverpool’s French centre-back has established himself as one of the Premier League ‘s most reliable defenders, and his profile fits perfectly with the idea of ​​a generational change in Real Madrid’s defence. With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba entering the final stretch of their contracts, Real Madrid are looking for a young leader with international experience. Konate ticks all the boxes and has the approval of future manager Xabi Alonso.

The report adds that Manchester City are in the race for Paz, though Madrid’s buy-back clause makes them favourites to land the midfielder next summer.

It’s not yet clear whether Madrid will look to strike a pre-contract agreement with Konate in January or attempt to negotiate a deal with Liverpool before his contract ends.

Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Madrid this summer after years of pursuit from the Spanish giants.

Despite being an academy graduate and club legend, Alexander-Arnold’s exit annoyed some supporters. If Konate follows him to the Bernabeu, the anger could be even louder.

