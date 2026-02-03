Real Madrid have reportedly already reached an ‘agreement’ for a summer signing, while they are keen on a move for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The Spanish giants are likely to be busy in this summer’s transfer window as the 2025/26 campaign is proving to be another huge disappointment.

Last term, Real Madrid struggled in a rare trophyless season as Carlo Ancelotti lost his job, but they have been no better in this campaign.

Real Madrid parted company with Xabi Alonso at the start of this year and replaced him with Alvaro Arbeloa, who has his side sitting second in La Liga. They are also set for the Champions League play-offs, while they have exited the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid have made Arsenal star Lewis-Skelly a ‘priority’ target for the summer.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a superb breakout season for the Gunners and England last term, but this campaign is proving more difficult as he has had limited game time and struggled when given the chance.

Despite this, he clearly has a bright future and Arsenal will be desperate to keep him, though the report claims Real Madrid are ‘determined’ to secure his services.

The report claims Lewis-Skelly is valued at around 60 million euros (£52m) and Real Madrid are ‘aiming’ to sign him as he is the ‘new gem’ on president Florentino Perez’s ‘radar’.

The report has also shed light on how they plan to sign him. They explained: ‘Real Madrid knows that offering him a leading role in a rebuilding project is the winning strategy to convince him to leave Arsenal. With just 1,207 minutes played and four assists to his name, the Briton feels his progress has stalled under Arteta.

‘Real Madrid will present a formal offer to Arsenal as soon as the transfer window opens, confident that the player’s desire will facilitate the agreement. The move would represent another statement of intent in the transfer market, snatching one of England’s brightest young talents to wear the white shirt at the Bernabéu.’

And another report from Fichajes claims Real Madrid have already ‘agreed’ to make Feyenoord star Kees Smit, who has also been linked with Liverpool, their ‘first signing’ in the summer.

The report claims: ‘Kees Smit tops Real Madrid ‘s list of targets to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window. The AZ Alkmaar player is admired for his versatility. He can play as a defensive midfielder or as an attacking midfielder, adapting to different tactical systems.

‘Real Madrid has already agreed to terms for the signing of Kees Smit for around €30 million. If confirmed, it would be a strategic move. Young, with room for growth, and without the need for a disproportionate investment.’