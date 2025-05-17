According to reports, Real Madrid are closing in on their third signing under Xabi Alonso as they prepare for the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market in recent days as they are looking to add players to their squad for next month’s Club World Cup.

The Spanish giants have recognised that wholesale changes at the end of a rare trophyless season under Carlo Ancelotti, who is leaving at the end of this campaign to become the new manager of the Brazil national team.

Club chiefs have already secured his replacement has Alonso has reportedly ‘signed’ to become their new boss ahead of the Club World Cup, leaving Bayer Leverkusen after a great spell in the Bundesliga.

Alonso is spoiled for choice in attacking areas, but Real Madrid are weak in defence and they have stepped up their efforts to strengthen in this department.

READ: Six Leverkusen standouts reassigned post-Alonso to Real Madrid with Liverpool given two signings



On Saturday morning, it was confirmed that they had fended off competition to sign AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen as his £50m release clause has been activated.

He is going to be joined by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to join Real Madrid giants in the coming weeks.

Alexander-Arnold is available on a free transfer as his contract expires on June 30, but Real Madrid are in negotiations with Liverpool regarding an early release so he can feature at the Club World Cup.

A new left-back is another priority and a report from Spanish outlet AS claims a deal to sign former Man Utd star Alvaro Carreras is ‘90%’ done.

MORE REAL MADRID COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal blow as £50m Real Madrid deal has ‘not ended’ pursuit of key player as pressure on Berta

👉 ‘P*ssed off’ Liverpool chiefs fear £50m Reds star to follow TAA to Real Madrid amid ‘similar behaviours’

👉 Man City transfer to ‘clear way’ for £143m Haaland move after he ‘chooses’ next club



22-year-old Carreras progressed through the ranks at Benfica and had a spell at Real Madrid as a youth player before joining Man Utd in 2020.

The talented full-back did not make a single senior appearance for the Red Devils before his loan to Benfica was made permanent last summer for around £7.5m.

He has enjoyed a breakout season as he has shone in the Champions League and contributed with nine goal involvements in all competitions.

The report from AS claims an ‘agreement has almost’ been reached with only small ‘details’ to sort out. It is also suggested that the Spanish giants will pay around 60 million euros to sign him.

Regarding Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid have ‘optimism’ that they will secure his services ahead of the Club World Cup.

The report adds: