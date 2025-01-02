Real Madrid will reportedly not bid more than £15million for Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool laughed off their offer on New Year’s Eve.

Alexander-Arnold is a top transfer target for the European champions, who are interested in signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The England defender’s contract expires in the summer and Madrid reportedly made a surprise offer hours before the winter transfer window opened, despite being in a strong position to get him for nothing in six months.

To help cure the confusion of pretty much everyone, Fabrizio Romano said on Wednesday that Los Blancos made the offer out of “respect” for Liverpool.

Romano said: “Why are they doing this approach even if they knew that Liverpool were never going to open the doors for Trent in January to leave the club?

“Because – this is what some sources close to the negotiations believe – Real Madrid wanted to send a positive message to Liverpool. Something like: ‘We are showing our respect. We are willing to offer you money for the player in January rather than signing him on a free in the next weeks.’

“This is the message from Real Madrid. Very confident, very strong. But, Liverpool maintain their position – no chance to negotiate in January and they want to try and keep Trent at the club with a new contract.”

Real Madrid outline Alexander-Arnold transfer intentions after failed bid

Real Madrid’s ‘respect’ for Liverpool only extends to a derisory £15m offer as they will not go any higher, according to reports in Spain.

Indeed, the Spanish giants ‘will not go any further’ having set a ‘cap for itself in the winter market’.

The report claims that it Madrid’s interest is an ‘open secret’ with Alexander-Arnold’s ability making the club’s bosses ‘sigh’.

Regardless of Liverpool’s stance, Los Blancos ‘see him as an opportunity in the near future’ and are confident of landing him on a free if the Reds do not sell this month.

Arne Slot’s side have been eager to agree a new contract with the England international, but their efforts have ‘been in vain’.

The £15m bid is confirmed but Madrid will not go any higher. Due to his potential availability on a free, ‘they do not want the operation to go haywire in economic terms’.

Liverpool are unsurprisingly ‘not very keen on letting him leave for this figure’ but Carlo Ancelotti’s side know ‘the month of January is long’ and the Reds may ‘reconsider and assess the bet with better eyes’.

Ancelotti was actually asked about Alexander-Arnold this week with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao currently out injured.

The legendary Italian simply said: “It’s not easy to talk about this topic now. We will see.”

The report claims that ‘everything points to Alexander-Arnold ending up wearing white, sooner or later’ and if a January transfer does not come to fruition, there is still a strong chance an agreement comes in time for him to join in the summer and play in the Club World Cup.

