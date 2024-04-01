Real Madrid are hoping to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract runs out next summer, according to reports.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League after beating Brighton 2-1 on Sunday with title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal playing out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid want to ‘repeat the Kylian Mbappe operation’

Liverpool fans will be hoping Jurgen Klopp can win as much as possible in his final season as Reds boss after announcing earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the campaign.

There have been rumours that some players could also follow the German out of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz all linked with moves.

And Alexander-Arnold’s future has also been up for discussion with rumours that Real Madrid are interested in his services, especially on a free transfer.

The England international’s contract is up in the summer of 2025 and now Spanish publication Nacional are insisting that Real Madrid are looking ‘to repeat the [Kylian] Mbappe operation’.

Widespread reporsts have indicated that Mbappe will complete a move to the Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer on a free transfer after Real Madrid waited until he was out of contract to pounce.

And it is understood that a deal for Mbappe is now ‘completely closed’ and ‘they are already closely monitoring another star who may arrive in identical conditions’.

Of course Nacional are talking about Alexander-Arnold with the Liverpool defender wanting to ‘wait to find out who will be the next coach to arrive’ before deciding his future.

And Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hopes he ‘can take advantage of this opportunity to repeat the Mbappe operation’ with Alexander-Arnold now the ‘favourite to retire’ Dani Carvajal.

Alexander-Arnold’s priority is to stay at Liverpool

But Football Insider insist that Alexander-Arnold is ‘very keen to extend his Liverpool contract and sign a mega deal as negotiations are lined up ahead of the summer’.

The report touches on the Real Madrid speculation and that despite being ‘flattered by links with the European giants, he has made staying at his boyhood club his number-one priority’.

Liverpool are prepared to offer Alexander-Arnold a ‘bigger’ deal than both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk get at Anfield in order to convince him to remain on Merseyside.

Alexander-Arnold revealed on Sunday that Klopp’s imminent departure at the end of the season has given the Reds an added motivation for the rest of the campaign.

The Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports: “It’s [given us] more motivation. It’s another another motivating factor. I think can we use it to our advantage.

“We want to help him go out with with a big parade, we want a big send off for him.”