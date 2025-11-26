Xabi Alonso has responded to reports of a ‘revolt’ at Real Madrid led by Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and other senior players.

Los Blancos take on Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday night and Alonso was asked about supposed discontent in the dressing room which has led players to take action in order to force him out of the club.

Earlier this week, a report revealed that Vinicius has ‘informed’ Real Madrid chiefs that he will not sign a new contract until there is a significant change, as his relationship with Alonso is currently too strained.

Alonso only took charge of the club in the summer, replacing Carlo Ancelotti at the helm having impressed by winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

But a report on Tuesday claimed players have ‘turned against him’ and he is ‘under increasing pressure’.

The report names Vinicius and Jude Bellingham among the ‘heavyweights’ involved in the internal ‘revolt’ against Alonso.

The report claims:

‘Vini, Valverde, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Bellingham, among others, are emerging as the leaders of a revolt that looks set to end with the coach leaving the bench before long, especially since the club’s hierarchy is siding with the players and paid little attention when he requested the signing of Martin Zubimendi, his only summer wish.’

Ahead of the clash with Olympiacos, Alonso insisted he and his players – whom he has “a lot of respect for” – must learn to “live with the external noise”.

“It’s as important as the footballing philosophy, the tactical work, the physical work,” Alonso said.

“Managing personalities, getting the best out of the players, making them feel as good as possible. It’s a process that has different ups and downs, which you have to know how to handle well, in any team and especially at Real Madrid.

“I’ve worked with great players and personalities, who are demanding. Their reactions help them to be as good as they are. That’s the luck of being at Madrid, you have players of this calibre. You have to be connected with them.

“You have to have a lot of respect for the players and the groups, and how they prepare. I don’t want to and I’m not going to talk about that.

“I know what the dressing room is like, the moments you have to go through and live with the external noise. We try to manage it and talk about it, these are situations that happen at this club and we mustn’t let them make us lose focus.”