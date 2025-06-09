According to reports, new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has ‘decided’ to ‘dismiss’ three Real Madrid stars and one is being linked with a move to Liverpool.

Alonso has had a busy few weeks since replacing Carlo Ancelotti in the Real Madrid dugout as he is preparing to lead his new side at this month’s Club World Cup.

Real Madrid decided to replace Ancelotti after the Spanish giants failed in the Champions League and La Liga as they have lacked cohesion following Kylian Mbappe’s move from PSG.

The La Liga outfit have looked to strengthen their squad ahead of this summer’s tournament, with more additions expected to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen in joining them.

Alonso is also looking to get rid of some unwanted talents, with winger Rodrygo heavily linked with the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd used by CL winner but forward offers boost



France international Aurelien Tchouameni could also be on the move, with a report suggesting Liverpool have been given clearance to sign him for around £59m.

Liverpool have been active in the market this summer as they have already signed Jeremie Frimpong, while they remain in discussions to land Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

The Premier League champions pursued Tchouameni before he left AS Monaco for Real Madrid and have remained sporadically linked with the midfielder in recent years.

Ryan Gravenberch’s emergence reduces Liverpool’s need for a new defensive midfielder, but Tchouameni would provide suitable competition for starts.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘biggest mistake’, Arsenal star backed as two ideal PSG signings with ‘best option’ named

👉 Liverpool star drops huge transfer claim as he refuses to ‘waste years’ amid disappointment at Slot call

👉 Liverpool ‘to make final offer’ of £118m for Wirtz; Reds ‘unprepared’ to meet Leverkusen asking price

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Tchouameni will be available this summer as he is among the ‘first three’ players to be ‘dismissed’ by Alonso.

The new head coach is said to have made the ‘unexpected decision’ to ‘dismiss’ Tchouameni, David Alaba and Fran Garcia ahead of next season.

Alonso has reportedly ‘ruled out’ these three players as they are ‘not part of his plans’ and their ‘departures’ from the club are ‘likely imminent’.

The report adds: