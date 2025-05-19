A report in Spain has revealed who is likely to be Xabi Alonso’s fourth signing as Real Madrid boss following his return to the La Liga giants.

Alonso has agreed to replace Carlo Ancelotti and will be in charge for next month’s Club World Cup.

Real Madrid are working quickly to make changes to their squad before the Club World Cup, with it conceded that signings are required following a disappointing season under Ancelotti.

The Spanish giants are littered with immense attacking options, but they lacked cohesion during Ancelotti’s final season in charge as they have failed to win a trophy in 2024/25.

Real Madrid have recognised that they need to improve their defence, with a deal already finalised to sign AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen for around £50m. It is also only a matter of time before they land Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has given the ‘green light’ for his move before June 30.

Alexander-Arnold will fit nicely into Alonso’s preferred 3-4-3 formation and they also need to sign a wing-back to play on the opposite flank, with former Man Utd youngster Alvaro Carreras understood to be their preferred option.

Carreras failed to make a single senior appearance for the Red Devils before his return to Benfica was made permanent during the 2024 summer window.

The 22-year-old has sparkled for Benfica in a breakout 24/25 campaign, with his performances in the Champions League catching the eye.

Man Utd have also been linked with Carreras and they have a buy-back option to re-sign him for around £15m.

On Sunday, a report claimed Man Utd have ‘accepted a £29m transfer agreement’, which would see them re-sign Carreras before offloading him to Real Madrid for a lesser fee than the Spanish giants would pay to Benfica in a straight deal.

A new report from Spanish outlet Cadena Cope claims there have been ‘negotiations’ for this ‘three-way deal’, but this is currently unlikely with Benfica leaning towards ‘selling him outright’ to Real Madrid.

Carreras is ‘close’ to joining Real Madrid as talks between Alonso’s side and Benfica are ‘on track’ with an ‘agreement’ reached.

Once this deal is finalised, it is noted that Real Madrid will turn to re-signing Nico Paz from Serie A outfit Como, who are coached by Cesc Fabregas.

The 20-year-old has six goals and eight assists in Serie A this term and ‘plans’ for his return to Real Madrid have been ‘brought forward’ and could come ‘before’ the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid sold him for around €6m and their buy-back clause is set at €9m. It is indicated that they initially intended to activate this clause in 2026, but his form for Como has seemingly tempted them to alter their plans.