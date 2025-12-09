According to reports, Real Madrid have decided who they want to replace head coach Xabi Alonso, with Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane ‘ruled out’.

Alonso did a remarkable job at Bayer Leverkusen as he helped the German outfit win the Bundesliga before returning to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti ahead of this season.

Under Ancelotti, Real Madrid endured a rare trophyless season following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, so Alonso and Co. are under pressure to bounce back this term.

However, Alonso is already under immense pressure at Real Madrid as he has reportedly clashed with players, while they are trailing FC Barcelona in La Liga.

Alonso appears to be on the brink after Real Madrid suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against Celta Vigo at the weekend, so Wednesday’s Champions League group game against Manchester City could be his last before getting sacked.

Liverpool legend Klopp and former boss Zidane have been mooted as possible replacements for Alonso at Real Madrid, but a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they have been ‘ruled out’.

It is noted that Alonso ‘could be sacked in the coming days’ and Real Madrid’s ‘decision is made’ on his replacement, with current academy coach and former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa the ‘leading candidate’.

Arbeloa is said to have ‘impressed the board with his leadership skills, his deep connection to the club, and his strong performances with the youth teams’.

Club president Florentino Perez ‘particularly values ​​his firm character, his rapport with young players, and his profound understanding of the dressing room and the club’.

The report has also explained that Real Madrid are not currently looking at Klopp or Zidane.

They explained: ‘For weeks, Real Madrid circles have speculated about the possibility of Jurgen Klopp taking over as manager. His departure from Liverpool and his international prestige seemed to align with the club’s requirements. However, Florentino Pérez has ruled out this option, believing the German doesn’t fit the current project.

‘Another name that always comes up when Real Madrid needs a coach is Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman, a club legend and manager of three consecutive Champions League titles, is always on their radar. However, according to various sources, Zidane’s absolute priority remains managing the French national team someday, an objective he is unwilling to change.’