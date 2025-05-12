According to reports, Xabi Alonso has “signed” his contract to become Real Madrid’s next manager as Fabrizio Romano has revealed details on his move.

The former Liverpool midfielder has emerged as one of the best young managers in Europe and has done a superb job at Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons.

Alonso has been on Real Madrid’s radar for several months and a return to the Spanish giants – after his time there as a player – became inevitable once it was confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti is leaving the club.

Ancelotti has enjoyed a lot of success during his second spell at Real Madrid, but this trophyless season has been poor for their standards as they have failed in the Champions League and La Liga.

Alonso’s move to Real Madrid took a step closer last week as he announced he would be departing Bayer Leverkusen.

READ: The £400m+ transfers which could be rushed through early in ‘exceptional’ window for Club World Cup



On Friday, he said: “This week the club and I have agreed that these two games are going to be my last as Bayer Leverkusen coach.

“It is not a moment to talk too much about the future because we want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, for myself, and it is the right moment to announce it.

“We have to enjoy this moment with mixed emotions. It is emotional, I spoke this morning with the players, the staff, so many people who have helped me during an unbelievable, fantastic three years.

“Now is a moment to share it with the fans in this stadium where I have lived great emotions and become what I am right now.”

MORE REAL MADRID COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The ridiculous records of Kylian Mbappe: El Clasico hat-trick marks greatest Real Madrid debut season

👉 Liverpool urged to ‘bend over’ Real Madrid with one ‘extraordinary’ demand for ‘early’ Trent deal

👉 Man Utd star ‘offered’ to Real Madrid as he ‘wants’ to join Euro giants amid ‘decision regret’

On Monday morning, Romano revealed Alonso to Real Madrid is a done deal. He tweeted: “Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, here we go! Story confirmed and deal sealed for Xabi as new manager until 2028.

“Staff sorted, contract in place and three year deal for Alonso with Real planning for him to start at FIFA Club World Cup.”.

Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol has provided more details, claiming Alonso will start “from June 1”. He’s also revealed the next “two” positions the club will strengthen after exit-bound Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold bolsters their right-back department.

“Alonso will be Real Madrid’s coach from 1 June,” Pedrerol said. “He’s signed for three seasons. There were doubts about the Club World Cup but he will travel for it.

“He will be one of the new faces, not the only one. Because the three new signings of Real Madrid will also travel.

“You already know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of those. We have to have respect for his current club, because all the players finish the contract on 30 June and the Club World Cup starts on 13 June.

“So we have to clean up those details, but Madrid believe that Alexander-Arnold will travel with the team to the Club World Cup.

“And two signings… I can’t reveal their names yet. One is a left-back and the other is a centre-back. A left-back, a centre-back plus Alexander-Arnold.”