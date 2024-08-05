Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals Jude Bellingham role after Kylian Mbappe arrival

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insists Jude Bellingham will continue to “support a lot the team with his quality” following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Bellingham scored 23 goals in 42 games in his debut season for Madrid, playing in a more advanced role as Los Blancos claimed the La Liga and Champions League titles.

It has been assumed that Bellingham would drop into a deeper position to accomodate Mbappe, who has joined on a free transfer from PSG, but Ancelotti says “next season will not be different” for the England international.

Ancelotti said: “Nothing changes for him. Nothing changes.

“The first season, he surprised a lot, because he showed fantastic quality, a really mature guy. The next season will not be different.

“He is going to be one of the best players that we have, supporting a lot the team with his quality.”

The Italian also backed Bellingham after criticism of his performances at Euro 2024, where England reached the final.

“This is an opinion but Bellingham played really well at the Euros,” he added.

“England played really well, they reached the final and were close to winning it. I don’t know how the players are tired for the game.

“The most important players are used to playing every three days, they manage that really well and arrive at the end of the season without any problems.”

Real Madrid are set to complete their pre-season tour of the United states with a clash against Chelsea at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte on Tuesday, and former Blues boss Ancelotti said the owners – who have sacked Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino in just two years of ownership – need to be more patient with new manager Enzo Maresca.

He added: “They invested a lot. They have a good squad, good players, young. They have a young manager. They need to be a little bit patient, the owners, to take experience, to grow. But the signings that they have [made] are really good.”

Before explaining Madrid do not need to re-sign exiled Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season on loan at Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti said: “We love him. We love him but in that position, we are covered.”

