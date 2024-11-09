Ancelotti ‘could leave Real Madrid in January’ in ‘bombshell’ news as ex-Chelsea boss reveals ‘worst mistake’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could leave the Bernabeu in January amid a relatively poor start to the season, according to reports.

The Italian has guided Los Blancos to two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, two Spanish Super Cups and three Champions Leagues over two spells at the Bernabeu.

Former Chelsea boss Ancelotti won La Liga and the Champions League last season but Real Madrid are already struggling to keep the pace at the top of the table in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona have lost just one of their first 12 La Liga matches and are currently nine points clear of Real Madrid but Ancelotti’s side have one game in hand.

Real Madrid are also struggling in the Champions League with Ancelotti’s side losing their last two matches in Europe against AC Milan and Lille.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Ancelotti ‘could leave Real Madrid in January’ in ‘bombshell’ news coming out of La Liga.

There is a ‘perception that Ancelotti has not been able to get the best out of the squad’ and the Real Madrid boss ‘finds himself at a crossroads, because despite his extensive experience, this season seems to have revealed some shortcomings in the team’s strategy and direction’.

It is claimed that the ‘ever-demanding fans are uneasy, and the directors have already begun to consider alternatives in case the team’s direction does not improve immediately’.

And now ‘everything points to the fact that, after the Christmas break, Real Madrid could make the decision to dispense with Ancelotti.’

Ancelotti revealed this week that the “worst mistake” he made during his Real Madrid career was failing to agree a new deal in the Spanish capital in 2014.

“It is impossible to make only good decisions in thirty years,” Ancelotti said in an interview with France Football.

“For example, I had a bad one here in Madrid, after my first year. I was very close to extending my contract, the club wanted to keep me, but I pushed too hard in relation to my salary and they stopped.

“It was a mistake, the worst I could have made. But it allowed me to learn.”

On players who’ve had the biggest impact on his glittering managerial career, the Real Madrid boss added: “Paolo Maldini. He was a special player for me.

“He had been my teammate, he became my captain. And he helped me a lot at Milan. We really had a strong, fantastic relationship.

“Ibrahimovic, of course, with his strong character, his great personality.

“Generally, the most important players are the easiest to deal with. They may have a big ego, but that can be their motivation. It’s not a problem to have a big ego if you prove yourself on the pitch and behave well. Teammates will follow and help.

“Last season’s team was the easiest to coach because egos were low in the dressing room. The veterans Modric, Kroos, Carvajal, Nacho, they have no ego. They served as an example to everyone who saw them.

“From a relational point of view, it was great. No player complained about not playing. It was a dream.”