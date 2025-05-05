A new report has revealed that Real Madrid and head coach Carlo Ancelotti have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ over his imminent exit from the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti has added to his reputation since returning to Real Madrid for a second spell as manager in 2021, winning the Champions League and La Liga twice.

However, the veteran boss has been heavily criticised this season as Real Madrid have massively underperformed and are set to finish the campaign without a trophy.

Real Madrid suffered an early exit from the Champions League and they are four points adrift of table-toppers FC Barcelona in La Liga with four games remaining.

Ancelotti is under contract until 2026, but it’s been widely reported in recent months that he will be replaced this summer and it was revealed on Monday afternoon that his exit has been ‘agreed’.

A report from The Athletic confirms a ‘verbal agreement’ has been reached regarding Ancelotti’s departure from Real Madrid with ‘conversations’ nearing a conclusion.

It is noted that talks have centred around ‘his salary for the remaining year of his contract at the Bernabeu’, but this issue has been overcome and an ‘announcement is expected before the end of the season’.

It is even suggested that his departure could be announced shortly after Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona. Regarding Real Madrid’s list of potential replacements, the report adds:

‘Madrid must then decide who will lead the team at the Club World Cup with Xabi Alonso the leading external option and director of football Santiago Solari seen as better placed than Castilla’s Raul Gonzalez or Juvenil A’s Alvaro Arbeloa as an internal choice. ‘Bayer Leverkusen head coach Alonso is Madrid’s preferred choice to replace Ancelotti.’

The report has also revealed the current situation regarding Ancelotti’s chances of landing the Brazil job.