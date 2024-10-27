Ancelotti calls out Mbappe as Real Madrid are embarrassed by Barcelona; Yamal humiliates Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called out Kylian Mbappe for missing his “three or four chances to score” and constantly straying offside.

Robert Lewandowski plundered his 13th and 14th goals of the season as Barcelona ended Real Madrid’s 42-game unbeaten LaLiga run with a 4-0 drubbing at the Bernabeu Stadium.

The Poland international opened the scoring with a 54th-minute strike and headed home a second two minutes later before Lamine Yamal and Raphinha struck to complete the scoring.

It proved a barren night for Real Madrid superstar Mbappe, who was repeatedly caught offside in his first El Clasico and saw a first-half strike ruled out by VAR as the champions failed to make the most of early pressure.

Real Madrid forward Mbappe frustrated Ancelotti with Barcelona playing the offside trap to perfection against the France international, the Italian said after the match: “We knew that they played with a high line, and we just couldn’t take advantage of it.

“Sometimes (Mbappe) fell offside, but he had three or four chances to score and needed a better finishing touch.”

On the match in general, Ancelotti added: “It was very evenly match until they scored the first goal. We wre not that efficient, we had opportunities in the first half,’ Ancelotti said.

“They scored two very quick goals and that took the energy out of us. We took some gambles defensively and they took advantage of that.

“It is a hard moment. I thank the fans because they kept pushing us until the last moment of the match. We need to forget the last 30 minutes because we wanted to get back into the game and they took advantage of that.

“Of course we are behind in the table but there are many games to be played. We cannot through everything to the trash. This team will improve.”

MORE REAL MADRID ON F365…

👉 Alexander-Arnold ‘believes’ he can secure historic Ballon d’Or accolade amid Real Madrid efforts

👉 Tottenham eyeing ‘significant gain’ by selling Pedro Porro to Real Madrid in lucrative move

👉 Chelsea table latest £100m bid for Real Madrid star, and will do ‘whatever it takes’ to beat Man City

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was pleased that his half-time changes paid off, he commented: “We started very well. In the first half, we did well. The defence was high up. It seems dangerous and risky, but it isn’t. It worked.

“In the end, we made the right changes at half-time. The players did very well. The players showed their quality in front of goal.

“Everyone knew what to do, in defence and in attack. I always say that we like to improve. Today wasn’t easy, but we defended well. We believe in our idea. But we have to keep going.”

To rub salt in the Real Madrid wounds, Yamal celebrated initially with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘calma’ celebration before copying Vinicius Junior’s trademark dance routine.

READ NEXT: The ridiculous records of new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe