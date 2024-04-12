Real Madrid boss Ancelotti: ‘Watch out’ for Mbappe, Haaland as ‘furious’ PSG star eyes Barca revenge

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged fans to “watch out” for Kylian Mbappe in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat to Barcelona.

Mbappe was anonymous in Wednesday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Xavi’s side.

Kylian Mbappe ‘furious’ with Barcelona

He has come in for some pretty brutal criticism following his display at Parc des Princes – particularly from Christophe Dugarry, who claimed the France captain “spat in the face of the Champions League”.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Mbappe is ‘furious’ after going behind to Barcelona, who have left the 25-year-old ‘absolutely enraged’.

After struggling to get the better of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi, it has been claimed that Mbappe was playing with a knock, which contributed to a performance with zero shots on goal.

OPINION: Kylian Mbappe anonymous as Xavi gives the finger to Barcelona tiki taka

Don’t fret, PSG fans, for Mbappe ‘wants to make amends in Montjuic against the Blaugrana’.

‘Watch out’ for Mbappe v Barcelona – Ancelotti

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga game against Mallorca, Los Blancos boss Ancelotti discussed Jude Bellingham’s dip in form in front of goal and then claimed his player, Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland will be back stronger after disappointing in their respective first legs.

“What’s dropped off is Bellingham’s goals,” Ancelotti said.

“They were a surprise for everyone, scoring 20 goals. Now he’s doing his job. He’s an attacking midfielder, a playmaker. He isn’t a centre forward. The goals have dropped off a bit, but his performance hasn’t.

“I don’t think he’s lacking anything, just scoring goals. Sooner or later, he’ll score again.”

The Italian added: “We have to stay calm.

“Maybe these big stars weren’t at their best in the first legs, but there are other games [to come]. Watch out for Haaland, Mbappe and Bellingham.”

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe is a galactic pain in the arse but is just about worth it