According to reports, one ‘angry’ Real Madrid star ‘doesn’t want to play again’ amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Given Real Madrid‘s high standards, the 2024/25 campaign has been hugely disappointing for the Spanish giants as they are set to finish the season without winning a trophy.

Carlo Ancelotti has been under heavy scrutiny as Real Madrid have suffered an early exit from the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal, while they are set to fall short to FC Barcelona in La Liga.

Real Madrid are littered with quality options in attack, but Rodrygo‘s importance has dwindled following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival during last summer’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old has often delivered for Real Madrid in big moments, but he has slipped in the pecking order this season and has only made 22 La Liga starts this term.

Rodrygo has still managed to grab 13 goals and ten assists in all competitions, but his future is in doubt amid interest from the Premier League.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man City have submitted their ‘first offer’ for the Brazil international, while Liverpool are ‘receptive’ to the talented winger.

Rodrygo was an unused substitute as Real Madrid’s title hopes all but ended at the hands of Barcelona, as they lost 4-3 to Hansi Flick’s side.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Marca claims Rodrygo ‘doesn’t see himself’ at Real Madrid and ‘that’s why he didn’t want to play’ vs Barcelona.

Rodrygo’s ‘situation’ is said to be ‘more tense’ than Vinicius Junior’s and it’s got ‘more serious’ as ‘he is not only considering leaving, but he simply doesn’t want to play for Real Madrid again’.